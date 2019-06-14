Turkey says would retaliate against US sanctions over Russian S-400s
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2019 04:58 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 04:58 PM BdST
Turkey will “take reciprocal steps” if the United States imposes sanctions over its purchase of Russian S-400 defenses, the Turkish foreign minister said on Friday, marking the latest step toward a standoff between the NATO allies
“If the United States takes any negative actions towards us, we will also take reciprocal steps,” Mevlut Cavusoglu, the minister, said when asked about possible US sanctions in an interview broadcast on Turkish TV.
Ankara and Washington have sparred publicly for months over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 missile systems, expected to be delivered as early as next month. Washington has said that would trigger US sanctions and sent a letter warning that Ankara would be pulled out of the F-35 jet program.
The Turkish lira weakened to as far as 5.93 against US dollar after the comment, to its weakest level in two weeks.
“We are determined on the S-400 issue. No matter what the results will be, we will not take a step back,” Cavusoglu said, adding it is impossible to cancel the order.
The S-400s are not compatible with NATO’s defense systems and Washington says they would compromise its F-35s, which Turkey also plans to buy. Turkey has proposed that the allies form a working group to asses the impact of the S-400s, but has yet to receive a response from the United States.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands of doctors go on strike in India to demand safety after attack
- Turkey says would retaliate against US sanctions over Russian S-400s
- Iran chafes at US blame for tanker attacks
- ‘Flying objects’ damaged Japanese tanker during attack in Gulf of Oman
- Thousands honour former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke at state memorial
- Over 600 US companies urge Trump to resolve trade dispute with China
- Trump loses loyalist Sarah Sanders in another White House departure
- US blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion
- Tanker sinks after attack in Gulf, 44 crew picked up by Iran: IRNA
- Next step in Assange extradition case due in UK court on Friday
Most Read
- Feeder vessel collides with oil tanker at Ctg port
- Kamal's maiden Bangladesh budget far from 'smart', packs little 'surprises'
- PM Hasina to hold budget briefing Friday as her deputy falls ill
- Goods and services getting costlier, cheaper
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- New avenues for black money: economic zones, high-tech parks
- Rise in duty on smartphone, services, minimum tax on turnover ‘frustrate’ Banglalink
- Kamal keeps tax-free income limit, corporate tax rates unchanged for FY20
- New VAT law to be implemented in next fiscal year
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond