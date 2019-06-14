Thousands honour former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke at state memorial
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jun 2019 11:28 AM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2019 11:28 AM BdST
Thousands of people gathered at Australia's Sydney Opera House on Friday as a state memorial honoured former prime minister Bob Hawke, a transformative and charismatic left-wing lawmaker, who died last month aged 89.
Hawke, who served as Australian prime minister from 1983 to 1991, enjoyed extraordinary popularity throughout and after leaving office largely due to his loveable rogue character.
"Bob, your record is honoured, your legacy is secure and your country will be forever grateful," said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Belying his trade union connections before being elected to parliament, Hawke ushered in a wave of economic deregulation that turned around an economy languishing in recession and with double-digit unemployment and inflation.
The reforms triggered strong economic growth, allowing Hawke to introduce universal healthcare, strengthen social security for poor families and enact stronger environmental legislation.
Unable to secure a ticket for the memorial, hundreds of people watched the proceedings on a big television screen outside the Sydney Opera House.
"I think we all owe Bob a huge debt and gratitude for our country," a man who gave his name as George from Wollongong, 86km south of Sydney, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
"I think we're the luckiest people in the world to have a prime minister like that."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thousands honour former Australian Prime Minister Bob Hawke at state memorial
- Over 600 US companies urge Trump to resolve trade dispute with China
- Trump loses loyalist Sarah Sanders in another White House departure
- US blames Iran for tanker attacks in Gulf of Oman, Iran rejects assertion
- Tanker sinks after attack in Gulf, 44 crew picked up by Iran: IRNA
- Next step in Assange extradition case due in UK court on Friday
- UN rights boss welcome in China, including Xinjiang, envoy says
- Putin says US-Russia relations are getting 'worse and worse'
- Chinese ambassador warns Britain over blocking Huawei: BBC
- Huawei seeks to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
Most Read
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- Kamal keeps tax-free income limit, corporate tax rates unchanged for FY20
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Goods and services getting costlier, cheaper
- PM Hasina to hold budget briefing Friday as her deputy falls ill
- Finance Minister Kamal proposes to slap 15% tax on stock dividend
- New avenues for black money: economic zones, high-tech parks
- Bangladesh unveils Tk 5.23 trillion budget for FY20
- Kamal's maiden Bangladesh budget far from 'smart', packs little 'surprises'
- Rise in duty on smartphone, services, minimum tax on turnover ‘frustrate’ Banglalink