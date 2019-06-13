US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them 'Fort Trump'
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2019 09:23 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 09:23 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump pledged to Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday that he will deploy 1,000 US troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia.
Despite their strong show of unity, Trump disagreed with Duda's attempt to force the retirement of some Polish Supreme Court judges, a decision last year that prompted protests. "No," Trump said when asked if he supported the move.
Trump announced the troop deployment at a joint news conference with Duda in the White House Rose Garden shortly after the two leaders signed a joint declaration affirming defence cooperation and watched a US-made F-35 fighter jet fly overhead.
Duda, who is considering naming the US installation "Fort Trump," said the new influx of troops was needed because of Moscow's past aggression against Poland and to help solidify his country's ties to the West.
"Russia again is showing its unkind, unfriendly imperial face," he said. "Russia is always looking out to take our territory."
Trump said earlier the troop contingent could come from the US force in Germany, which he has accused of paying too little for NATO's common defence.
The decision by Trump represents an effort to cater to the interests of Poland, a key NATO ally, while not overly antagonising Russian President Vladimir Putin, with whom Trump would like to have friendly relations. He and Putin are to meet in Japan in two weeks.
"I hope that Poland is going to have a great relationship with Russia. I hope that we're going to have a great relationship with Russia," said Trump.
The United States already has troops in Poland as part of a 2016 agreement with the NATO military alliance in response to Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Poland's eastern neighbour Ukraine in 2014.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued a statement welcoming the deployment.
"Today’s announcement is part of NATO’s measured, defensive and proportionate efforts to strengthen our deterrence and defence," he said.
Duda denied backsliding on democracy when asked about his attempt to remove the judges. He said some of them dated back to Poland's communist past and that he wanted to remove them as part of judicial reforms.
"This is a very complex issue," he said. "Everything that we were doing was aimed at retiring those people ... Let me assure you, freedom of speech is absolutely respected in Poland. Poland absolutely respects all constitutional standards."
With Trump to turn 73 on Friday, Duda wished Trump a happy birthday at an evening White House reception whose audience included Polish-Americans. Some in the crowd launched into a happy birthday song in Polish.
"This first term of your presidency will be the introduction to your second term," Duda told Trump.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Tigers confident Shakib will play WI
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - The County Ground, Bristol, Britain - June 11, 2019 Groundstaff work on the field before play Action Images via Reuters
No reserve day disappoints Rhodes
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded in boat off Tunisia as authorities say centres overcrowded
- With October 31 Brexit pledge, Boris Johnson bids for UK leadership
- Why proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law are fuelling protests
- Russian police detain at least 23 people at Moscow protest: monitors
- Houthi missile attack on Saudi airport wounds 26: Saudi-led coalition
- Iran to ask Japan's Abe to mediate over US oil sanctions: officials
- Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets as protests turn to violent chaos
- US pushes for Saudi progress on Khashoggi probe before anniversary of killing
- Expectations low for Trump-Xi talks, preparations limited
- Trump and Kim one year on: A ‘beautiful letter’, stalled diplomacy
Most Read
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Finance Minister Mustafa Kamal in hospital before his maiden budget
- Finance Minister Kamal in parliament after overnight hospital stay before budget
- Jashore madrasa boy killed by his teacher after failed rape attempt
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
- 10, including seven children, injured in Noakhali hospital ceiling collapse
- Fugitive ex-OC Moazzem still in Bangladesh, says home minister
- Bangladesh confident injured Shakib will play West Indies