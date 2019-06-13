Putin says US-Russia relations are getting 'worse and worse'
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Jun 2019 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 05:04 PM BdST
President Vladimir Putin said relations between Moscow and Washington were getting worse and worse, noting in an interview published on Thursday that the current US administration had imposed dozens of sanctions on Russia.
Putin made his gloomy assessment ahead of a G20 summit in Japan later this month at which he might meet US President Donald Trump.
US-Russia ties remain strained by everything from Syria to Ukraine as well as allegations of Russian interference in US politics, which Moscow denies.
“They (our relations) are going downhill, they are getting worse and worse,” Putin told the Mir TV channel, according to a Kremlin transcript.
“The current administration has approved, in my opinion, several dozen decisions on sanctions against Russia in recent years.”
The Russian leader contrasted Moscow’s troubled relationship with Washington with what he described as its blossoming ties with China, a deepening strategic friendship that has alarmed some US policymakers.
Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he would meet Putin at the G20 in Japan, but the Kremlin said a day earlier that the idea for the meeting was “hanging in the air” and that there were no discussions on specifics yet.
Trump said on Wednesday he hoped the United States would have “a great relationship with Russia,” but pledged to deploy 1,000 US troops to Poland, a step sought by Warsaw to deter potential aggression from Russia.
In another move certain to rankle with Moscow, Trump said on Wednesday he was considering sanctions over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project and warned Germany against being dependent on Russia for energy.
Putin, who has spoken out in favor of China in its burgeoning trade war with the United States, said in the same interview that he hoped for smoother ties with Washington despite the current trajectory of their relationship.
“...We really hope that common sense will prevail in the end,” said Putin.
“That with all of our partners, including our American partners ... we can reach some decisions in the framework of the forthcoming G20 that will be constructive and create the necessary stable conditions for economic cooperation.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Huawei seeks to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
- Telegram tracks down massive cyber-attack to China amid Hong Kong protests
- Alibaba files for Hong Kong listing
- Hong Kong shuts govt offices, security tight after violent protests
- US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them 'Fort Trump'
- Uneasy calm in Hong Kong after day of violence over extradition bill
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded in boat off Tunisia as authorities say centres overcrowded
- With October 31 Brexit pledge, Boris Johnson bids for UK leadership
- Why proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law are fuelling protests
- Russian police detain at least 23 people at Moscow protest: monitors
Most Read
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Canadian University of Bangladesh protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Finance Minister Kamal in parliament after overnight hospital stay before budget
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
- Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- Warner hits century as Australia beat Pakistan