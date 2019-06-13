Next step in Assange extradition case due in UK court on Friday
Published: 13 Jun 2019 05:57 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 05:57 PM BdST
WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange is due before a London court on Friday, facing the next stage of a US attempt to try him on spying charges after Britain’s interior minister said he had validated the American extradition request.
Assange, 47, is accused of conspiring to hack US government computers and violating an espionage law.
He is currently in a London prison after being jailed for 50 weeks for skipping bail after fleeing to the Ecuadorean embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden for questioning in a sexual assault investigation in 2012.
“I am very pleased the police were finally able to apprehend him and now he’s rightfully behind bars because he broke UK law,” British Home Secretary Sajid Javid told BBC radio.
“Yesterday I signed the extradition order and certified it and that will be going in front of the courts tomorrow. It is ultimately a decision for the courts.”
Javid’s certification simply means the extradition request is a valid one but it will be for a judge to decide whether Assange can be sent to the United States, taking into account issues such as whether it would breach his human rights.
When Assange fled to the Ecuadorean embassy, he said he feared he would be ultimately extradited to the United States where he had caused anger by publishing hundreds of thousands of secret US diplomatic cables.
He was dragged from the embassy by British police on April 11 and within hours of his arrest, US prosecutors said they had charged him with conspiracy in trying to access a classified US government computer.
They added a further 17 criminal charges to that indictment when they submitted a formal extradition request.
Swedish prosecutors have also said they want to extradite Assange as part of a rape investigation that was dropped in 2017 although no formal request has yet been submitted.
He was too ill to attend that hearing and is due to appear by videolink on Friday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court where a date for his full US extradition hearing is likely to be set.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Huawei seeks to trademark mobile OS around the world after US ban
- Telegram tracks down massive cyber-attack to China amid Hong Kong protests
- Alibaba files for Hong Kong listing
- Hong Kong shuts govt offices, security tight after violent protests
- US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland; Warsaw may call them 'Fort Trump'
- Uneasy calm in Hong Kong after day of violence over extradition bill
- Bangladeshi migrants stranded in boat off Tunisia as authorities say centres overcrowded
- With October 31 Brexit pledge, Boris Johnson bids for UK leadership
- Why proposed changes to Hong Kong's extradition law are fuelling protests
- Russian police detain at least 23 people at Moscow protest: monitors
Most Read
- Woman found dead in old Dhaka central jail pond
- Myanmar is ‘lying’ about Rohingya repatriation, says Foreign Minister Momen
- Finance Minister Kamal to deliver his maiden budget ‘for reaching the goal’
- No-one is ‘absolutely clean’, Hasina says about corruption
- Canadian University of Bangladesh protests report, bdnews24.com responds
- Finance Minister Kamal in parliament after overnight hospital stay before budget
- Wrong information published by media has harmed me: ACC’s Basir
- Indian police raid Islamic State cell with links to Sri Lanka bombing mastermind
- Hasina takes over budget presentation from ailing finance minister
- Warner hits century as Australia beat Pakistan