Home > World

Alibaba files for Hong Kong listing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 13 Jun 2019 01:01 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2019 01:01 PM BdST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Alibaba declined to comment on the report.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pakistan need to improve fielding against India: Sarfaraz
Border backs Aussie to keep building World Cup momentum
Australia beat Pakistan
ICC defends no reserve day

More stories

Police officer holds a sign during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong closes govt offices after violent protests

US President Donald Trump greets Poland's President Andrzej Duda in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, June 12, 2019. REUTERS

US will deploy 1,000 troops to Poland

Police officers fire tear gas at protesters during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS

Uneasy calm in Hong Kong after day of violence

Protesters are hit by police water cannon during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China June 12, 2019. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets

Bangladeshis stranded in boat off Tunisia

Boris Johnson bids for UK leadership

FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore Jun 12, 2018. REUTERS

Trump and Kim one year on

Police officers fire a tear gas during a demonstration against a proposed extradition bill in Hong Kong, China Jun 12, 2019. REUTERS

Why HK's extradition law has fuelled protests

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.