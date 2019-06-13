Alibaba files for Hong Kong listing
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has filed confidentially for a Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Alibaba declined to comment on the report.
