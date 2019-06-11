Home > World

Third US-North Korea summit possible, up to Kim: Bolton

  >>  Reuters

Published: 11 Jun 2019 09:24 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2019 09:24 PM BdST

A third summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is possible but the ball is in Pyongyang’s court, White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Tuesday.

While North Korea had kept pledges not to conduct nuclear or intercontinental range ballistic missile tests, Bolton said the United States was continuing its “maximum pressure campaign” because Kim still appeared not to have made “a strategic decision to give up the pursuit of deliverable nuclear weapons.”

Bolton, speaking at a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal, said it was “entirely possible” there could be a third Trump-Kim summit following their earlier meetings in Singapore and Vietnam. “Kim Jong Un holds the key,” he said.

“We are ready when they are, so it’s - any time that they want to schedule it,” Bolton said.

Trump and Kim’s most recent meeting, in Hanoi in February, failed to result in a deal because of conflicts over U.S. calls for Pyongyang’s complete denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief. Since then, diplomatic efforts have stalled since, there are no signs of plans for a new meeting and North Korea conducted short-range missile tests last month.

Earlier, North Korean state media called on Washington on Tuesday to “withdraw its hostile policy” toward Pyongyang or agreements made at the first Trump-Kim meeting in Singapore a year ago might become “a blank sheet of paper.”

Before their meetings, Trump and Kim exchanged insulting rhetoric but since then Trump has said they “fell in love.”

Print Friendly and PDF

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane (not pictured). REUTERS
Malinga to fly home after Bangladesh game
Tigers lose points to rain
Aussie top order can deliver if Warner wavers: Ponting
SL need batsmen to fire against Bangladesh

More stories

File Photo: Pastor Jacques Ouedraogo, whose church was one of two targeted by gunmen on May 12 in the town of Dablo, stands in the city of Kaya, Burkina Faso May 16, 2019. REUTERS

19 killed in attack in Burkina Faso

Abe to meet Iran's Khamenei, Rouhani this week

Trump and Macron’s symbolic friendship tree dies

7 drown in Greece boat capsize

FILE PHOTO: A demonstrator holds up a sign during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China, in Hong Kong, China Jun 9, 2019. REUTERS

US warns HK on extradition law changes

Heavy rain in south China kills 5

N Korean leader's slain half-brother was a CIA informant

FILE PHOTO: A person walks past a banner showing North Korean and US flags ahead of the North Korea-US summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, Feb 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

NK urges US to change 'hostile policy'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.