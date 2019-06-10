Home > World

Former Pakistani president Zardari arrested on corruption charges

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Jun 2019 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 09:27 PM BdST

Former Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on corruption charges on Monday in a blow to the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party over what media said was an investigation into false bank accounts and money laundering.

Zardari, widower of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption body’s spokesman, Nawazish Ali, said.

Local media channels said NAB arrested Zardari over its investigation into bank accounts and money laundering, with Zardari’s sister, Faryal Talpur, also being investigated.

The former president and Talpur could not be reached for comment but they have always denied any wrongdoing linked to those cases and the PPP says the cases are politically motivated.

“The government has no role in (the arrest),” interior minister Ejaz Shah told parliament, saying it was a court decision.

“This is done by NAB. Our government has nothing to do with it.”

Zardari spent 11 years in jail on corruption and murder charges before becoming president in 2008. But he was never convicted and denies any wrongdoing.

After his arrest on Monday, Zardari was seen leaving his house in Islamabad with his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the current leader of the PPP in which Zardari still wields vast influence.

During Zardari’s departure, PPP supporters chanted “Long live Bhutto”, in reference to one of South Asia’s most famed political dynasties that has ruled Pakistan on several occasions over the past five decades.

A former businessman and a polo-playing playboy in his younger days, Zardari swept to power in 2008 following a wave of sympathy following the murder of his wife, Benazir, a two-time premier, by Islamist militants in a suicide attack.

Print Friendly and PDF

SA, WI share points
S Africa in trouble at rain delay in must-win clash
India's Kohli mutes premature semis talks
Rabada calls for clear heads

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Pope Francis walks as he celebrates the Pentecost Mass in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican, Jun 9, 2019. REUTERS

Francis wants first papal visit to Iraq

Riot police officers stand guard outside the Legislative Council during a protest to demand authorities scrap a proposed extradition bill with China in Hong Kong, China, early Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS

Hong Kong pushes bill allowing extraditions to China

A police bus carrying the men accused of rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, near Jammu, arrives at a court in Pathankot, in the northern state of Punjab, India Jun 10, 2019. REUTERS

Indian court convicts 6 in J&K child rape, murder case

Tokayev elected Kazakh president

Military police officer observe immigration agents during a search at a checkpoint on a road in Tuxtla Chico, Mexico, June 9, 2019. REUTERS

No expansion yet of US-Mexico asylum programme

FILE PHOTO: The US flag flies near the Statue of Freedom atop the US Capitol in Washington, US Nov 2, 2018. REUTERS

Age matters to US presidential voters

China blocks Washington Post, Guardian sites

Indonesia warns of further volcano eruption

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.