Fire sets alight six floors of east London residential block 

Published: 10 Jun 2019

No injuries have so far been reported at a fire in east London, a London Ambulance spokesman said on Sunday, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.

The fire brigade earlier said around 100 firefighters were dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block.

A building is seen after a fire broke out in Barking, London, Britain, June 9, 2019. Reuters

Footage on social media showed intense flames lapping up the front of a low-rise residential building. 

People watch firefighters working on top of a block of flats after a fire broke out in Barking, London, Britain, June 9, 2019. Reuters

Later pictures showed a less dramatic scene with flames largely extinguished. 

Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the footage.

A firefighter is seen after a fire broke out in Barking, London, Britain, June 9, 2019. Reuters

Almost two years ago, Grenfell Tower, a high-rise social housing block in west London, was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night, killing 71 people in the country’s deadliest domestic fire since World War Two.

