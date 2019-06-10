Fire sets alight six floors of east London residential block
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2019 02:40 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2019 02:48 AM BdST
No injuries have so far been reported at a fire in east London, a London Ambulance spokesman said on Sunday, adding that ambulance units were still at the scene.
The fire brigade earlier said around 100 firefighters were dealing with the blaze, which had set alight six floors of a residential block.
A building is seen after a fire broke out in Barking, London, Britain, June 9, 2019. Reuters
People watch firefighters working on top of a block of flats after a fire broke out in Barking, London, Britain, June 9, 2019. Reuters
Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the footage.
A firefighter is seen after a fire broke out in Barking, London, Britain, June 9, 2019. Reuters
ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - June 9, 2019 India's MS Dhoni and Australia's David Warner after the ball hit the stumps but the bails don't fall off Action Images via Reuters
Warner's 'zing' reprieve
reopens dogged bail issue
File Photo: ICC Cricket World Cup - Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 4, 2019 Sri Lanka's Nuwan Pradeep and team mates celebrate the wicket of Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi Action Images via Reuters
Sri Lanka’s Pradeep to
miss Bangladesh game
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Political crisis builds in Hong Kong after huge protest against extradition law
- China warns tech giants to defy Trump ban
- Moldovan president suspended, snap election called as crisis deepens
- Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow
- Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences
- Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow
- Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings
- UK PM candidate Gove admits taking cocaine
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- US and Russian ships narrowly miss colliding in Philippine waters
Most Read
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Fire breaks out at four-storey building in Bangla Motor
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Fishermen block Dhaka-Ctg highway to protest deep-sea fishing ban
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Hasina to visit China in July
- Hasina says there were threats of militant attacks on Eid congregations
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech
- Commuters face transport crisis on first the working day after Eid