Home > World

Iran urges Europe to normalize economic ties with it or face consequences

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2019 04:39 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 04:39 PM BdST

Iran said on Sunday Europe was in no position to criticize Tehran for its military capabilities and it called on European leaders to normalize trade ties with the Islamic Republic despite US sanctions, or face consequences.

President Donald Trump last year withdrew the United States from world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and reimposed sweeping sanctions. Trump condemned the accord, signed by his predecessor Barack Obama, as flawed for not being permanent and for not covering Iran’s ballistic missile program or its role in conflicts around the Middle East.

The west European signatories to the deal - France, Britain and Germany - share the same concerns as the United States over Iran’s ballistic missile development and regional activities.

However, they have defended the nuclear accord as the best way to limit Iran’s enrichment of uranium, a potential pathway to nuclear weapons, and a basis for future negotiations on a broader palette of security and other longstanding disputes.

“Europeans are not in a position to criticize Iran for issues outside the JCPOA,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was quoted as saying by the state broadcaster, using the acronym for the nuclear deal.

“The Europeans and other signatories of the JCPOA should normalize economic ties with Iran...We will halt our commitments or will take action in accordance with their measures.”

Last month, Iran scaled back some commitments under the 2015 deal and warned that in 60 days it would resume enriching uranium to a higher degree than that permitted by the accord if the Europeans failed to shield it against the US sanctions, which aim to cripple its oil-dependent economy.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Iran this week to explore options for preserving the fraying nuclear non-proliferation pact.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Sunday criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for saying last week in a meeting with Trump that they shared the same objectives on Iran.

Macron said France wanted to make sure Tehran will not get nuclear weapons: “We had an accord until 2025 and we want to go further and have full certainty in the long run... (Then) reduce ballistic activity and contain Iran regionally.”

Larijani was quoted as saying by state media: “The recent remarks by the French president in a meeting with Trump were shameful and inept...Macron’s comments did not match what he has been telling our president...in their meetings and on the phone.”

Iran insists its nuclear activities are entirely peaceful, and has repeatedly refused to discuss its missile program.

Tehran unveiled on Sunday a new “domestically-produced” air defense system with the capability to trace six targets - including fighter jets, bombers and drones at the same time and destroy them with missiles.

“Iran will increase its military capabilities to protect its national security and interests, and it will not ask permission from anyone on this matter,” Defense Minister Amir Hatami said at an unveiling ceremony for the system.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

Donald Trump receives a NASA jacket during a signing ceremony for S442, the NASA transition authorization act, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, Mar 21, 2017. REUTERS

Trump says moon 'a part' of Mars

Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offences, reacts inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia Jun 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Russia puts journalist under house arrest

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena leaves after a commissioning handover ceremony of the P 626 ship by the US at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 6, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lanka president fires intelligence boss

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2019. Reuters

UK PM candidate admits taking cocaine

New York Post has released this photo purportedly of Ashiqul Alam from Facebook

Bangladeshi held in NY for alleged attack plot

An image provided by the US Navy shows surveillance footage of an encounter between a Russian destroyer and a US Navy guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea on June 7, 2019. The Russian destroyer and USS Chancellorsville nearly collided on Friday, and each side blamed the other for what could have been a devastating episode. The US Navy said the events took place around 11:45 am local time as a result of an “unsafe and unprofessional” move by the Russian vessel. The cruiser had to quickly maneuver to avoid a collision, the Navy said. (US Navy via The New York Times)

US, Russia ships avoid Pacific collision

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with heads of foreign companies on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) in St Petersburg, Russia, June 7, 2019. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin stands by China, criticises US

Trade talks to progress at Trump-Xi summit: US official

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.