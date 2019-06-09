Home > World

Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jun 2019 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 12:08 PM BdST

Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was placed under two months' house arrest in Moscow on Saturday while he is investigated for drug peddling, as a court rejected a request from investigators to hold him in custody.

Golunov, 36, was on his way to a meeting with a source on Thursday when he was detained in central Moscow and illegal drugs were found in his rucksack, according to police and his employer, the online news portal Meduza, based in Latvia.

A lawyer for Golunov, who is known for investigating alleged corruption among Moscow city officials, said he believed police had planted the drugs on his client to frame him, and that Golunov had been physically beaten.

Golunov denies the charges. Dressed in blue jeans and a black t-shirt, he told people present in court during a recess that he had received threats in connection with an investigation into the funeral service industry.

"I did not commit a crime, I am ready to cooperate with the investigation, I have nothing to do with the drugs," Golunov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.

Golunov is accused of large-scale drug dealing and investigators had asked the court to remand him in custody for two months.

Outside the court, several hundred supporters chanted "Freedom! Freedom!"

Earlier in the day, Golunov had been taken to hospital after feeling unwell. Interfax news agency cited an unnamed paramedic as saying he had multiple chest abrasions, bruised ribs and suspected head injuries.

But the news agency RIA later cited Alexander Myasnikov, chief doctor of the hospital, as saying that an examination had not shown evidence of any serious injuries.

The US embassy urged Russian authorities to free Golunov and ensure a transparent investigation, Interfax reported.

Journalists critical of the government or other authorities have led a dangerous existence in Russia since the 1990s.

According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US non-governmental organisation, 58 journalists have been killed in Russia since 1992, of whom 38 were targeted for murder.

Print Friendly and PDF

ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 A Bangladesh fan Action Images via Reuters
Tigers lose
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
New Zealand beat Afghanistan

More stories

Donald Trump receives a NASA jacket during a signing ceremony for S442, the NASA transition authorization act, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, Mar 21, 2017. REUTERS

Trump says moon 'a part' of Mars

FILE PHOTO: Sri Lanka's President Maithripala Sirisena leaves after a commissioning handover ceremony of the P 626 ship by the US at the main port in Colombo, Sri Lanka June 6, 2019. Reuters

Sri Lanka president fires intelligence boss

Britain's Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove, who is running to succeed Theresa May as Prime Minister, leaves his home in London, Britain, May 28, 2019. Reuters

UK PM candidate admits taking cocaine

New York Post has released this photo purportedly of Ashiqul Alam from Facebook

Bangladeshi held in NY for alleged attack plot

An image provided by the US Navy shows surveillance footage of an encounter between a Russian destroyer and a US Navy guided missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea on June 7, 2019. The Russian destroyer and USS Chancellorsville nearly collided on Friday, and each side blamed the other for what could have been a devastating episode. The US Navy said the events took place around 11:45 am local time as a result of an “unsafe and unprofessional” move by the Russian vessel. The cruiser had to quickly maneuver to avoid a collision, the Navy said. (US Navy via The New York Times)

US, Russia ships avoid Pacific collision

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his meeting with heads of foreign companies on the sidelines of the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2019) in St Petersburg, Russia, June 7, 2019. Yuri Kochetkov/Pool via REUTERS

Putin stands by China, criticises US

Trade talks to progress at Trump-Xi summit: US official

Putin stands by China, criticises US in trade disputes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.