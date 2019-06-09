Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2019 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2019 12:08 PM BdST
Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov was placed under two months' house arrest in Moscow on Saturday while he is investigated for drug peddling, as a court rejected a request from investigators to hold him in custody.
Golunov, 36, was on his way to a meeting with a source on Thursday when he was detained in central Moscow and illegal drugs were found in his rucksack, according to police and his employer, the online news portal Meduza, based in Latvia.
A lawyer for Golunov, who is known for investigating alleged corruption among Moscow city officials, said he believed police had planted the drugs on his client to frame him, and that Golunov had been physically beaten.
Golunov denies the charges. Dressed in blue jeans and a black t-shirt, he told people present in court during a recess that he had received threats in connection with an investigation into the funeral service industry.
"I did not commit a crime, I am ready to cooperate with the investigation, I have nothing to do with the drugs," Golunov was quoted by Russian news agencies as saying.
Golunov is accused of large-scale drug dealing and investigators had asked the court to remand him in custody for two months.
Outside the court, several hundred supporters chanted "Freedom! Freedom!"
Earlier in the day, Golunov had been taken to hospital after feeling unwell. Interfax news agency cited an unnamed paramedic as saying he had multiple chest abrasions, bruised ribs and suspected head injuries.
But the news agency RIA later cited Alexander Myasnikov, chief doctor of the hospital, as saying that an examination had not shown evidence of any serious injuries.
The US embassy urged Russian authorities to free Golunov and ensure a transparent investigation, Interfax reported.
Journalists critical of the government or other authorities have led a dangerous existence in Russia since the 1990s.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), a US non-governmental organisation, 58 journalists have been killed in Russia since 1992, of whom 38 were targeted for murder.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Shakib rues poor bowling
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 England's Jason Roy celebrates reaching a century with Joe Root Action Images via Reuters
Morgan hails 'intimidating' Roy
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Investigative journalist put under house arrest in Moscow
- Sri Lanka President Sirisena fires intelligence boss after criticism over bombings
- UK PM candidate Gove admits taking cocaine
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- US and Russian ships narrowly miss colliding in Philippine waters
- Putin stands by China, criticises US, in trade, Huawei disputes
- Mnuchin says main progress on US-China trade to be at Trump-Xi summit
- Putin stands by China and criticises US in trade, Huawei disputes
- In Times Square plot, Bangladeshi man arrested after threatening to throw grenade
- New York man arrested in alleged plot to attack Times Square
Most Read
- Pilot without passport: Immigration SI suspended for negligence
- Shakib glory fails to save Bangladesh from massive defeat to England
- Bangladesh face massive task as Roy 153 fires England to 386
- Why have the revered crocodiles of this island nation suddenly started killing people?
- Trump criticises NASA lunar mission, says moon 'a part' of Mars
- Hasina to brief media on her tri-nation tour Sunday
- In Times Square terror plot, Bangladesh man arrested after threatening a bomb attack
- Shakib rues poor Bangladesh bowling after England drubbing
- Anger as Old Dhaka heritage ‘Jahaj Bari’ demolished in the dead of Eid night
- IMF's Lagarde highlights potential disruptive nature of fintech