Home > World

Ashiqul Alam allegedly plotted terrorist attack on Times Square: US attorney

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Jun 2019 10:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 11:54 PM BdST

Previous Next
A New York man was charged with illegally acquiring firearms as part of a plan to attack Times Square, one of midtown Manhattan's most crowded crossroads, federal officials said on Friday.

Ashiqul Alam, 22, from Jackson Heights in the city's Queens borough, was arrested on Thursday after receiving two Glock 19 nine millimeter semi-automatic pistols with their serial numbers stripped off from undercover law enforcement officers, according to a complaint unsealed on Friday in Brooklyn federal court.

During meetings with an undercover federal agent, Alam expressed support for the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York as well as the militant group Islamic State, according to the complaint. He also discussed using an explosive suicide vest in an attack.

"As alleged, Ashiqul Alam bought illegal weapons as part of his plan to kill law enforcement officers and civilians in a terrorist attack on Times Square,” US Attorney Richard Donoghue, whose office brought the charges, said in a statement.

Alam is expected to appear in US District Court in Brooklyn later on Friday.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicles patrol in Time Square after a man was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack on Times Square in New York, US, June 7, 2019. Reuters

New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicles patrol in Time Square after a man was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack on Times Square in New York, US, June 7, 2019. Reuters

With its millions of visitors each year, Times Square, often called the crossroads of the world, has been targeted by at least two bombers in recent years, despite its heavily-fortified police presence.

On May 1, 2010, police thwarted an attempted car bomb in Times Square, defusing a crude device made out of firecrackers and propane gas tanks.

A Pakistani-born US citizen pleaded guilty to the plot, admitting that he had received bomb-making training from the Pakistani Taliban and that the group, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan had funded the plot. He was sentenced to life in prison.

In December 2017, a Bangladeshi man set off a homemade pipe bomb strapped to his body in a crowded underground pedestrian tunnel near Times Square. The man, Akayed Ullah, was convicted of six criminal counts, including use of a weapon of mass destruction and support of a terrorist organisation.

On Friday morning, it was business as usual in Times Square, with a bustle of people on their way to work and tourists beginning to stream into the area.

Kate Fan, a 28-year-old charity worker visiting from her home in Guangzhou, China, said that she heard about the incident but still felt safe.

“We hear a lot of stories about New York being unsafe, but we feel like people sometimes exaggerate safety issues,” she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Pak, SL share points
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not relying on history
Ponting warns Australia of bouncers against India
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Press Conference - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 7, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan during the press conference Action Images via Reuters
Won’t underestimate
Bangladesh: Morgan

More stories

US President Donald Trump holds a chart of military hardware sales as he welcomes Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington. REUTERS

US bomb parts to be built in Saudi Arabia

A Chinese flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 27, 2019. REUTERS

Spain deports 94 Taiwenes to Beijing

US President Donald Trump (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (L) attend the French - USA Commemoration marking the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings on D-Day at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, 06 June 2019. World leaders are attending memorial events on 06 June in Normandy, France to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings, which marked the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe. Ian Langsdon/Pool via REUTERS

Trump shelves politics at D-Day anniversary

Labour Party candidate Lisa Forbes reacts after winning the Peterborough by-election at the KingsGate Centre in Peterborough, Britain June 6, 2019. REUTERS

Labour denies Brexit Party its first MP

Mexico offers to deploy troops on Guatemala border

Underwater damage to the tankers in the Port of Fujairah. UAE Mission/Handout via REUTERS

Tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor: UAE

Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard speaks to reporters after a meeting between US and Mexican officials on immigration and trade at the US State Department in Washington, US, June 6, 2019. REUTERS

Hopes rise as Mexico-US talks progress

Niels Hoegel, accused of murdering 100 patients at the clinics in Delmenhorst and Oldenburg, attends his trial in Oldenburg, Germany June 6, 2019. Reuters

Serial killer nurse gets life for 85 more murders

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.