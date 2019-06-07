Home > World

In Times Square plot, Bangladeshi man arrested after threatening to throw grenade

>>William K Rashbaum and Michael Gold, The New York Times

Published: 07 Jun 2019 11:09 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 11:25 PM BdST

A Queens man who had discussed wanting to throw a hand grenade in Times Square was arrested late Thursday by federal authorities, two law enforcement officials said.

The officials suggested that the man, identified by one official as Ashiqul Alam, 22, posed no immediate threat to Times Square, and they characterised his statements as “aspirational.”

Alam was expected to appear in US District Court in Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, where he would be formally charged in a criminal complaint, the officials said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the case.

Alam, a green-card holder from Bangladesh who lives in the Jackson Heights neighbourhood, is not being charged with any terrorism-related crimes, one of the law enforcement officials said. He was arrested after he tried to purchase a weapon, though it was not a grenade or another explosive device, officials said.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) vehicles patrol in Time Square after a man was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack on Times Square in New York, US, June 7, 2019. Reuters

After authorities learned of Alam’s statement about throwing a grenade, they dispatched an undercover agent who spoke with him about the weapons purchase, one law enforcement official said.

Alam, who had been under surveillance for some time, spoke to the undercover agent about purchasing a firearm or firearms with the serial numbers defaced, the official said.

He was arrested by FBI agents and New York City Police Department detectives from the Joint Terrorism Task Force.

A police spokesman confirmed the department’s involvement but referred further comment to the FBI.

A spokesman for the US attorney’s office in Brooklyn, which will prosecute the case, declined to comment. A spokesman for the FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers patrol in Time Square after a man was arrested in an alleged plot to buy grenades for an attack on Times Square in New York, US, June 7, 2019. Reuters

The bustling, tourist-clogged area around Times Square in midtown Manhattan has been the site of attempted attacks in recent years.

In 2017, a man detonated a pipe bomb in the crowded subway corridor that connects the busy Port Authority Bus Terminal to Times Square. The bomb blast terrified commuters but the only person seriously injured was the person who planted it.

The bomber, Akayed Ullah, who said he was inspired by the Islamic State group, was found guilty of federal terrorism charges last year.

Months prior, in May, a different man ploughed his car into Times Square’s crowded sidewalks, killing an 18-year-old woman and injuring 20 other people.

The driver, Richard Rojas, was charged with murder and attempted murder. He told a police officer that he had smoked marijuana laced with PCP, or angel dust, on the day of the deadly rampage, according to the criminal complaint against him.

In 2010, an attempted car-bombing in Times Square was stopped when a sidewalk vendor saw smoke coming out of an SUV and called police. The car, parked near Broadway, was packed with gasoline, propane, fireworks and fertiliser.

Police took the would-be bomber, Faisal Shahzad, into custody at Kennedy Airport, where he had boarded a flight to Dubai.

Shahzad pleaded guilty to terrorism charges in the case and was sentenced to life in prison. He told the court was a “proud” terrorist at his sentencing.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

