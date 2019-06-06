Home > World

China's panda diplomacy puts a smile on 'best friend' Putin's face

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jun 2019 10:57 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jun 2019 10:57 AM BdST

Previous Next
Chinese President Xi Jinping presented two pandas to Moscow's zoo at a ceremony with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, in a gesture the Russian president described as a sign of deepening trust and respect between the two powers.

Xi unveiled the pandas - Ru Yi and Ding Ding - after talks with Putin whom he called his "best friend" at the start of a three-day visit that will see him attend Russia's flagship economic forum in St Petersburg later this week.

The pandas, who could be seen chomping bamboo as Xi and Putin arrived, will living in a specially built enclosure. Beijing has loaned them to Moscow for 15 years as part of a joint research project.

Xi's visit to Russia comes with Moscow's ties with the West at post-Cold War lows and with Beijing's relations with the United States strained over a trade war.

Both powers are eager to show they are strengthening ties.

A giant panda walks in the enclosure before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, in Moscow, Russia June 5, 2019. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Kremlin via REUTERS

A giant panda walks in the enclosure before Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping visit the Moscow Zoo, which received a pair of giant pandas from China, in Moscow, Russia June 5, 2019. Sputnik/Alexander Vilf/Kremlin via REUTERS

The leaders promised to deepen military technical cooperation at talks in Moscow, while Russian and Chinese businesses signed an array of deals.

"Over the past six years we have met almost 30 times ... Putin is my best friend and a good colleague," Xi said in comments published on the Kremlin's website.

Standing alongside Xi after the talks, Putin thanked China for entrusting the pandas to Moscow.

"This is a gesture of particular respect and trust in Russia. When we talk about pandas, we always end up with a smile on our faces. We accept this gift with great respect and gratitude," Putin said.

"These animals are a national symbol for China, and we greatly value this gesture of friendship," he said.

The pandas were given to Russia at the end of April after Putin visited Beijing, but were only unveiled to the public on Wednesday.

Print Friendly and PDF

The Ancient One a Tiger?
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v New Zealand - The Oval, London, Britain - June 5, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan reacts Action Images via Reuters
Sloppy Tigers lose
India beat South Africa
Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach

More stories

From left: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arriving to a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, June 3, 2019. Background from left are Ivanka Trump and her brother Eric Trump. (Doug Mills/The New York Times

Trump's (Royal) Family Affair

FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jul 14, 2015. REUTERS

Trump open to Iran talks

US President Donald Trump

Defying party, Trump says Mexico tariff likely

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. Reuters

Trump snubs Corbyn

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street as part of his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS

Trump promises substantial post-Brexit trade deal

London mayor hits back at Trump

Zhou Duo in Beijing in April, 2019. Zhou was one of four young intellectuals who helped save lives by negotiating the evacuation of protesters from Tiananmen Square. Thirty years later, Zhou, 72, is among the few prominent actors from the protests who remain in China and continue to defend the hopes of the 1989 movement, even while agonizing over its lessons. (The New York Times)

Protester recalls Tiananmen crackdown

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the opening of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada June 3, 2019. REUTER

Canada always for gender equality: Trudeau

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.