Home > World

Trump snubs UK Labour leader Corbyn, calls him a ‘negative force’

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jun 2019 03:14 AM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 03:14 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he had decided not to meet opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on his trip to Britain, describing him as a "negative force".

Corbyn addressed an anti-Trump rally when the US leader held talks with British Prime Minister Theresa May at her Downing Street official residence, criticising him over his treatment of refugees and his attack on the London mayor, Sadiq Khan.

At a joint news conference with May, Trump was asked about Corbyn and said: "I don't know Jeremy Corbyn, never met him, never spoke to him. He wanted to meet today or tomorrow and I decided that I would not do that."

"I think that he is, from where I come from, somewhat of a negative force. I think that people should look to do things correctly as opposed to criticise. I really don't like critics as much as I like and respect people that get things done."

A Labour spokesman confirmed that Corbyn had proposed meeting Trump during this visit, adding: "Jeremy is ready to engage with the President on a range of issues, including the climate emergency, threats to peace and the refugee crisis."

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach
Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge
File Photo: South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates with Hashim Amla and team mates after taking the wicket of England's Jos Buttler. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
SA look to stay strong

More stories

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street as part of his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS

Trump promises substantial post-Brexit trade deal

London mayor hits back at Trump

Zhou Duo in Beijing in April, 2019. Zhou was one of four young intellectuals who helped save lives by negotiating the evacuation of protesters from Tiananmen Square. Thirty years later, Zhou, 72, is among the few prominent actors from the protests who remain in China and continue to defend the hopes of the 1989 movement, even while agonizing over its lessons. (The New York Times)

Protester recalls Tiananmen crackdown

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the opening of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada June 3, 2019. REUTER

Canada always for gender equality: Trudeau

Trump's UK visit turns to Brexit and Huawei

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary officers change guard in front of the portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China May 7, 2019. REUTERS

China unhappy with US statement on Tiananmen

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators float a blimp portraying US President Donald Trump, behind a red tourist bus in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS 

‘Trump baby' balloon to fly outside UK parliament

Saudis to celebrate Eid Tuesday

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.