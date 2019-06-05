Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Jun 2019 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 03:07 PM BdST
US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but that there was always a chance of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic.
"So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office," Trump told British television station ITV.
"They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today."
When asked if he thought he would need to take military action, he said: "There's always a chance. Do I want to? No. I'd rather not. But there's always a chance."
He said, when asked, that he was prepared to talk to Rouhani: "Yeah of course. I would much rather talk."
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Four Trump Children Turn President’s London Visit Into (Royal) Family Affair
- Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action
- Trump defies own party to push ahead with Mexican tariff threat
- Trump snubs UK Labour leader Corbyn, calls him a ‘negative force’
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'
- Trump promises Britain a substantial post-Brexit trade deal as protesters gather
- He stayed at Tiananmen to the end, now he wonders what it meant
- Trudeau pledges ‘unconditional’ support for gender equality
- China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US statement on Tiananmen anniversary
- ‘Trump baby' balloon to fly outside British parliament as big protests expected
Most Read
- Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Wednesday, not Thursday: Committee
- Magistrate’s car on wrong lane torched ‘by Eid holidaymakers angered by traffic jam’
- Ukrainian fraudsters made phone calls to take over ATMs in Bangladesh: Police
- Bangladesh have gelled after mosque attack trauma, says coach
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'
- Eid-ul-Fitr congregation timings 2019
- Govt revokes transfer order of consumer rights official Shahriar
- State Minister Abdullah explains Eid-ul-Fitr date revision
- Trump promises Britain a substantial post-Brexit trade deal as protesters gather
- Former BCL president at BUET Shuvra Jyoty found dead at Dhaka home