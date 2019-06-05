Home > World

Trump prepared to talk to Iran but says always a chance of military action

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 Jun 2019 03:07 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jun 2019 03:07 PM BdST

US President Donald Trump said he was prepared to talk to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but that there was always a chance of U.S. military action against the Islamic Republic.

"So Iran is a place that was extremely hostile when I first came into office," Trump told British television station ITV.

"They were a terrorist nation number one in the world at that time and probably maybe are today."

When asked if he thought he would need to take military action, he said: "There's always a chance. Do I want to? No. I'd rather not. But there's always a chance."

He said, when asked, that he was prepared to talk to Rouhani: "Yeah of course. I would much rather talk."

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers unchanged for New Zealand
Tigers gelled after
mosque attack: Coach
Sri Lanka edge out Afghanistan
File Photo: New Zealand’s Trent Boult celebrates catching Sri Lanka’s Thisaras Perera. ICC Cricket World Cup - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 1, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Kiwis confident for
Bangladesh challenge

More stories

From left: President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arriving to a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, June 3, 2019. Background from left are Ivanka Trump and her brother Eric Trump. (Doug Mills/The New York Times

Trump's (Royal) Family Affair

FILE PHOTO: A staff member removes the Iranian flag from the stage after a group picture with foreign ministers and representatives of the US, Iran, China, Russia, Britain, Germany, France and the European Union during Iran nuclear talks at the Vienna International Center in Vienna, Austria, Jul 14, 2015. REUTERS

Trump open to Iran talks

US President Donald Trump

Defying party, Trump says Mexico tariff likely

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during a protest against U.S. President Donald Trump, in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. Reuters

Trump snubs Corbyn

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May at Downing Street as part of his state visit in London, Britain, June 4, 2019. REUTERS

Trump promises substantial post-Brexit trade deal

London mayor hits back at Trump

Zhou Duo in Beijing in April, 2019. Zhou was one of four young intellectuals who helped save lives by negotiating the evacuation of protesters from Tiananmen Square. Thirty years later, Zhou, 72, is among the few prominent actors from the protests who remain in China and continue to defend the hopes of the 1989 movement, even while agonizing over its lessons. (The New York Times)

Protester recalls Tiananmen crackdown

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the opening of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada June 3, 2019. REUTER

Canada always for gender equality: Trudeau

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.