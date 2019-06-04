Women Deliver, largest gathering on gender equality, begins in Vancouver Monday

The event will kick off Monday at the Vancouver Convention Centre with opening remark by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The focus of the four-day conference is ‘power’ as a driving force behind progress and change of the health, rights, and well-being of girls and women across the globe.

The discussion topics range from the power of data collection and technology to economic growth to gender-based violence.

The conference drew huge attendance with tickets have been sold out for weeks and there are more than 1,500 names on the waiting list.

More than 7,000 are joining the event at the venue with hundreds of thousands expected to follow online streaming.

The last Women Deliver conference was held in 2016 in Copenhagen, Denmark. Canada was chosen for this year's conference because of its reputation as “one of the countries in the world that steps up for girls and women”. The conference ends on June 6

bdnews24.com asked the chief of health of the UNFPA Bangladesh, Sathya Doraiswamy, who is in Vancouver now, what the conference meant to Bangladesh.

“The conference is about harnessing the power that girls and women have; the structural power that blocks them from expressing their power and how advocates for a better and equal world can come together and turn the power we have into a movement.

“It is happening at an opportune moment for Bangladesh as the newly elected government is in power; the country’s 8th five-year plan shaping up and the 4th health sector plan reaching its mid-year review stage.

Doraiswamy added: “This is a time to recognise the power of girls and women in Bangladesh who are mothers, sisters, daughters, nurse, midwives, doctors, engineers, lawyers, pilots, garment workers, parliamentarians, ministers and what not?

“This is a time that only a fraction of women and girls of Bangladesh have been able to break the barriers.

“Majority of our girls still get married before 18; adolescent birth rates remain one of the highest in the region, robing the girls of unleashing their full physical, mental, social and economic power.

“We are still losing over 5,000 women due to preventable maternal mortality.

“While mortality rates and ratios have stagnated in the recent past," the UNFPA official added, "Morbidities affecting women and girls have been increasing including the consequences of medically unnecessary C-sections.

“Bangladesh’s vibrant Family Planning programme has also stalled over the years. Gender based violence also remains pervasive.

“All this can be changed and women can change it themselves,” Dr. Doraiswamy said, adding that the time is ‘now’.

“The women led midwifery profession is an example which gives hope to advancing the sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women in Bangladesh but we need this to convert it into a movement.

“Midwives need empowerment and full recognition within the health system. They need quality education and an enabling environment to work.

“We need a national movement ‘now’ to end maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning and ending child marriage and all forms of gender-based violence affecting women and girls of Bangladesh.

“Time is now," Doraiswamy announced.