Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Jun 2019 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 01:02 AM BdST
The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the moon for the month of Shawwal on the Islamic calendar has been sighted there.
The Shawwal crescent moon was visible from some parts of the kingdom on Monday evening, meaning Eid will begin the following day, according to Arab News, a Saudi newspaper.
The sighting of the Shawwal moon marks the end of the Ramadan.
Bangladesh’s National Moon-Sighting Committee will meet on Tuesday evening to decide the day of Eid celebrations.
The festival that follows a month of fasting will be celebrated on Jun 5 or 6 in Bangladesh, depending on the sighting of the moon.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- World's 15 hottest places are in India, Pakistan as pre-monsoon heat builds
- Donald Trump meets Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace
- SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1
- Donald Trump in his own words on Brexit, Britain and Boris
- Donald Trump rocks the boat as he arrives for banquet with British queen
- Donald Trump rocks the boat as he arrives for banquet with British queen
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
- A tale of murder, revenge and a Canadian immigrant dream gone wrong
- At least two migrants die, 25 missing in boat accident off Libyan coast
- Mexico and US gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
Most Read
- Six Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- ‘Bird hit’ forces Biman plane to make emergency landing at Dhaka airport
- Trump calls London mayor ‘stone cold loser’ as he lands in the UK
- Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang
- Bangladesh arrests six Ukraine nationals for ATM fraud
- Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
- Nando’s responds to report on penalty after RAB raid and our reply
- Hasina on her way to Finland from Saudi Arabia
- SpiceJet to start flights on Guwahati-Dhaka route from Jul 1
- Rain run forecast for Eid