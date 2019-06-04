Home > World

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jun 2019 01:02 AM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 01:02 AM BdST

The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday as the moon for the month of Shawwal on the Islamic calendar has been sighted there.

The Shawwal crescent moon was visible from some parts of the kingdom on Monday evening, meaning Eid will begin the following day, according to Arab News, a Saudi newspaper.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon marks the end of the Ramadan.

Bangladesh’s National Moon-Sighting Committee will meet on Tuesday evening to decide the day of Eid celebrations.

The festival that follows a month of fasting will be celebrated on Jun 5 or 6 in Bangladesh, depending on the sighting of the moon.

