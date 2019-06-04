Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

The Shawwal crescent moon was visible from some parts of the kingdom on Monday evening, meaning Eid will begin the following day, according to Arab News, a Saudi newspaper.

The sighting of the Shawwal moon marks the end of the Ramadan.

Bangladesh’s National Moon-Sighting Committee will meet on Tuesday evening to decide the day of Eid celebrations.

The festival that follows a month of fasting will be celebrated on Jun 5 or 6 in Bangladesh, depending on the sighting of the moon.