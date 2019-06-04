Home > World

London Mayor Sadiq Khan calls Trump a 'poster boy for the far-right'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 04 Jun 2019 05:09 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jun 2019 05:13 PM BdST

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Tuesday Donald Trump was a poster boy for far-right activists all over the world, continuing a long-running spat with the US President.

"Surely we should be saying 'listen, you know, you do realise you're a poster-boy for the far-right movement around the world," he told Sky News in an interview, citing Trump's policies on Muslims and immigration centres.

Trump lashed out at London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Monday, calling him a "stone-cold loser" after the mayor criticised the British government for inviting the US president for a state visit.

On Monday, Trump arrived in Britain with his wife Melania for a three day visit, and he had already blasted Khan before his plane touched down.

"@SadiqKhan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said on Twitter shortly before Air Force One landed at Stansted Airport near London.

"He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

On Sunday, Labour's Khan said it was important to have good relations with the United States but that Britain should not be "rolling out the red carpet" for Trump. He has also compared Trump to 20th century fascists.

"This is much more serious than childish insults which should be beneath the President of the United States," a spokesman for the mayor said.

"Sadiq is representing the progressive values of London and our country warning that Donald Trump is the most egregious example of a growing far-right threat around the globe."

Print Friendly and PDF

Injured Steyn ruled out of WC
Windies WC's most watchable side: Waugh
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - June 3, 2019 England's Jofra Archer in action Action Images via Reuter
Archer, Roy fined for misconduct in Pakistan loss
Malinga preaches patience in 'must-win' Afghan clash

More stories

Zhou Duo in Beijing in April, 2019. Zhou was one of four young intellectuals who helped save lives by negotiating the evacuation of protesters from Tiananmen Square. Thirty years later, Zhou, 72, is among the few prominent actors from the protests who remain in China and continue to defend the hopes of the 1989 movement, even while agonizing over its lessons. (The New York Times)

Protester recalls Tiananmen crackdown

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the opening of the Women Deliver 2019 Conference at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, BC, Canada June 3, 2019. REUTER

Canada always for gender equality: Trudeau

Trump's UK visit turns to Brexit and Huawei

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary officers change guard in front of the portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China May 7, 2019. REUTERS

China unhappy with US statement on Tiananmen

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators float a blimp portraying US President Donald Trump, behind a red tourist bus in Parliament Square, during the visit by Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in London, Britain July 13, 2018. REUTERS 

‘Trump baby' balloon to fly outside UK parliament

Saudis to celebrate Eid Tuesday

Women Deliver meet to begin in Vancouver

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain Jun 3, 2019. REUTERS

Trump meets Queen Elizabeth

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.