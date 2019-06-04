Home > World

China expresses 'strong dissatisfaction' with US statement on Tiananmen anniversary

04 Jun 2019

China’s embassy in the United States expressed “strong dissatisfaction” on Tuesday towards the United States’ remarks on the 30th anniversary of the Chinese government’s bloody crackdown on student-led protests in Tiananmen Square.

A statement from the embassy said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments on the anniversary were made “out of prejudice and arrogance” and grossly interfered with China’s internal affairs.

“China’s human rights are in the best period ever,” it said.

Pompeo called on Beijing on Monday to mark the June 4 anniversary by releasing all prisoners jailed for fighting human rights abuses in China.

FILE PHOTO: Paramilitary officers change guard in front of the portrait of the late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China May 7, 2019. REUTERS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets US President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain Jun 3, 2019. REUTERS

