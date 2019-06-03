Car blast hits rebel-held north Syria
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Jun 2019 08:54 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 08:54 AM BdST
A car bomb exploded in a north Syrian town held by Turkey-backed rebels on Sunday, killing at least 10 people, rescue workers and medics said, after a war monitor had reported blasts hitting other insurgent-held areas in the northwest.
The blast was the largest in months to target Azaz, near the Turkish border. It struck a marketplace that was busy late in the evening after the daily Ramadan fast had finished.
Turkey-backed Syrian rebels control a strip of territory along the frontier between the countries.
It adjoins the enclave in northwest Syria that is the only major territory still held by groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and has been the target of a government offensive since late April.
That enclave was also hit by a series of blasts on Sunday said a war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Backed by Russian air power and Iran-backed militia groups, Assad has regained control over most of Syria.
The rebels' northwest enclave is dominated by the jihadist Tahrir al-Sham group, the latest iteration of the former al Qaeda affiliate the Nusra Front.
Islamic State militants have repeatedly carried out attacks across northern Syria in areas held by insurgents and by Kurdish-led forces.
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Mexico and US gear up for tariff talks as Trump doubles down on threat
- US prepared to talk to Iran with 'no preconditions', Iran sees 'word-play'
- Afghan peace marchers take cease-fire plea directly to Taliban
- Car blast hits rebel-held north Syria
- Donald Trump wades into Britain's Brexit crisis
- Iranian president says talks possible only if Washington shows 'respect'
- Chinese defense minister says Tiananmen crackdown was justified
- Thirty years after Tiananmen, protesters' goals further away than ever
- Iran warns any clash in the Gulf would push oil prices above $100
- China and US clash again on trade and regional security
Most Read
- Bangladesh outplay South Africa to begin their World Cup campaign with a bang
- Nando’s, Khazana, four other Gulshan restaurants fined Tk 2 million over stale food
- Shakib-Mushfiqur record stand fires Bangladesh to their highest ODI total against South Africa
- Shakib fastest to reach 5000 runs, 250 wickets among all-rounders in ODIs
- US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
- Playwright Momtazuddin dies at 84
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah, visits Prophet Mohammad’s tomb in Madinah
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- Eight killed as bus rams human hauler in Sirajganj
- India says diplomats, embassy guests harassed by Pakistani security in Islamabad