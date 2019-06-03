Home > World

At least two migrants die, 25 missing in boat accident off Libyan coast

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Jun 2019 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jun 2019 12:15 PM BdST

At least two migrants died and around 25 others were missing after their inflatable boat capsized off the western Libyan coast, a spokesman for the coastguard said on Sunday.

A total of 73 migrants were picked up by a coastguard patrol about 14 miles off Qarabulli town, some 49 km east of the capital Tripoli, spokesman Ayoub Qassem said.

The bodies of a woman and a child were recovered, he added.

The migrants included 40 men, 25 women and eight children from Sudan, Kenya, Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

"A wrecked and inflatable boat was found without an engine and the illegal migrants were found clinging to it," Qassem said.

According to the UN migration agency IOM, 2,297 migrants died or went missing in the Mediterranean last year out of a total of 116,959 people who reached Europe by sea.

Libya's western coast has become a main departure point for migrants as smugglers exploit the county's chaos since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

But since July 2017, smuggling networks inside Libya have been disrupted under an Italian-backed deal with local authorities in a former smuggling hub of Sabratha town in western Libya.

The coast guard has stepped up patrols after receiving new boats from Italy as part of efforts by the right-wing government there to stop migrants reaching Italian shores from Africa.

Print Friendly and PDF

Tigers start with a bang
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - South Africa v Bangladesh - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 2, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Shakib fastest to 5000-250 club
Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin

More stories

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Switzerland. REUTERS

US prepared for 'unconditional' Iran talks

Mexico, US gear up for tariff tallks

Afghan activists march towards Taliban-controlled territory in Helmand Province on June 2, 2019. People's Peace Movement via The New York Times.

Peace marchers take cease-fire plea to Taliban

People gather at the site of a car bomb blast in Azaz, Syria June 2, 2019. REUTERS

Car blast hits north Syria

Donald Trump wades into Britain's Brexit crisis

Talks possible only if Washington shows 'respect': Rouhani

100 homes damaged in Albania quakes

Photo credit: City of Virginia Beach

12 victims of Virginia Beach shooting

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.