Who were the 12 victims in the shooting in Virginia Beach?

Here are their names:

Laquita C Brown

Worked in the public works department for more than four years. She was a right-of-way agent and a resident of Chesapeake, Va.

Ryan Keith Cox

Worked in the public utilities department for over 12 years. He was an account clerk and lived in Virginia Beach.

Tara Welch Gallagher

Worked in the public works department for over six years and was an engineer. She was a resident of Virginia Beach.

Mary Louise Gayle

Worked in the public works department for over 24 years. She was a right-of-way agent and lived in Virginia Beach.

Alexander Mikhail Gusev

Worked in the public works department for more than nine years. He was a right-of-way agent and a resident of Virginia Beach.

Joshua O Hardy

Was an engineering technician at the public utilities department for four years. He was a resident of Virginia Beach.

Michelle Langer

Was an administrative assistant at the public utilities department for 12 years. She resided in Virginia Beach.

Katherine A Nixon

Worked at the public utilities department for more than 10 years. An engineer, she lived in Virginia Beach.

Richard H Nettleton

Was with the public utilities department for over 28 years. He worked as an engineer and also served in Germany as a lieutenant in the United States Army’s 130th engineer brigade. He was a resident of Norfolk, Va.

Christopher Kelly Rapp

Was employed as an engineer at the public works department for 11 months. He was a resident of Powhatan, Va.

Herbert SnellingWas a contractor trying to talk about a permit when he was killed. He was a resident of Virginia Beach.

Robert Williams

Worked for more than 41 years at the public utilities department as a special projects coordinator. He was a resident of Chesapeake, Va.

©2019 New York Times News Service