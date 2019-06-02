US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2019 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 12:36 PM BdST
Nearly all applicants for US visas are required to submit their social media credentials under the newly- adopted rules by the State Department, reports the BBC.
According to the regulations, applicants will have to hand over social media names and five years' worth of email addresses and phone numbers to the authorities.
When the changes were proposed last year, authorities estimated that it would affect 14.7 million people annually.
Certain diplomatic and official visa applicants, however, will be exempt from the stringent new measures.
But people travelling to the US to work or to study will have to hand over their social media information.
"We are constantly working to find mechanisms to improve our screening processes to protect US citizens, while supporting legitimate travel to the United States," the department reportedly said.
Previously, only applicants who needed additional vetting - such as people who had been to parts of the world controlled by terrorist groups - would need to hand over this data.
But now applicants will have to give up their account names on a list of social media platforms, and also volunteer the details of their accounts on any sites not listed.
Anyone who lies about their social media use could face "serious immigration consequences", according to an official who spoke to The Hill.
The Trump administration first proposed the rules in March 2018.
At the time, the American Civil Liberties Union - a civil rights group - said there is "no evidence that such social media monitoring is effective or fair", and said it would cause people to self-censor themselves online.
US President Donald Trump made cracking down on immigration a key plank of his election campaign in 2016.
