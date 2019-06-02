Home > World

Modi’s problems at home overshadow Trump’s latest trade threat to India

>>Vindu Goel, The New York Times

Published: 02 Jun 2019 02:02 AM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 02:02 AM BdST

President Donald Trump has made India the latest target in his widening global trade war, but the country’s newly re-elected prime minister, Narendra Modi, has bigger problems to address.

On Friday — the first day of Modi’s second term, and the same day the White House terminated a special trade status for India — the Indian government had reported that the country’s economy was growing at the slowest rate in five years and that unemployment was at a 45-year peak.

Modi and his new ministers responded with two acts that illustrated their top priority: reinvigorating the Indian economy.

The first act of the new Cabinet was to extend a program of cash handouts to cover 20 million more farmworkers — a sector Trump wants to open to more competition from American growers. The second was to create a pension system for small traders, a group battered by competition from India’s leading e-commerce sites, which are owned by American giants Amazon and Walmart.

The termination of the special trade status, which had eliminated tariffs on a small portion of India’s exports to the United States, had long been expected. But like Trump, Modi has embraced nationalist language and policies. Neither leader is likely to bend soon, and the Indian government made clear Saturday that it would put its own country’s interests first.

“We have significant development imperatives and concerns, and our people also aspire for better standards of living,” the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said in a statement. “This will remain the guiding factor in the government’s approach.”

The end of the preferential trade status, which takes effect Wednesday, will not have a major economic impact in India.

India exported $83.2 billion in goods and services to the United States in 2018, but just $5.6 billion benefited from the zero-tariff designation for certain developing countries. The main industries affected will be textiles, jewellery and auto parts.

Trump administration officials view the move as delivering on their promise to rewrite trade rules for countries they believe have not sufficiently opened their markets to American producers.

“Mr Trump is ticking all the boxes, basically: China done, Japan alerted and now India,” said Harsh V Pant, a professor of international relations at King’s College London. “With this decision, Mr Trump is getting into election mode.”

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

Australia secure opening win over Afghanistan
Injured Tamim bats in nets
Bangladesh worry about lack of spin
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka

More stories

A still image, taken from a video footage, shows smoke rising from the site of blasts at an explosives plant in the town of Dzerzhinsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region, Russia Jun 1, 2019. Reuters

2 missing, 22 injured in Russia blasts

Rescue workers unload a stretcher from a helicopter following a shooting incident at the municipal center in this still image from video in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US May 31, 2019. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS

Disgruntled city employee kills 11 in Virginia

US defence chief says China threatens Asia's stability

US actions on Taiwan, South China Sea threaten stability: China

Trump to end Indian trade privileges on Jun 5

OIC condemns any decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

FILE -- President Donald Trump walks with Kim Yong-chol, left, a top North Korean nuclear arms negotiator, at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2018. A major South Korean daily has reported that Kim Yong-chol was sentenced to forced labor as part of a sweeping purge after the breakdown of his second summit with Trump; another senior envoy was reportedly executed. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)

N Korea executes envoy to US: Media

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan general gets life on spying charges

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.