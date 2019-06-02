German SPD leader Nahles quits as party's popularity hits low
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2019 04:46 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2019 04:46 PM BdST
Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) chief Andrea Nahles said she would resign on Sunday as well giving up her position as head of its parliamentary group, saying she did not have the support she needed to lead it.
The resignation casts fresh doubt over the durability of Germany’s ruling coalition, which came close to falling apart last year. The country’s mainstream Christian Democrats and Social Democrats suffered heavy defeats in last week’s European elections.
Germany’s Greens have overtaken Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives to become the most popular party in Germany, an opinion poll on Saturday showed, with the SPD support hitting an all-time low.
“The discussions within the parliamentary faction and feedback from within the party have shown me that I no longer have the necessary support to carry out my duties,” Nahles said in a statement released by the SPD on Sunday.
The politician said she would resign as head of the SPD on Monday and quit as leader of the party in parliament on Tuesday.
Nahles was due to face a vote on her leadership position on Tuesday after her decision to stay in coalition with Angela Merkel’s conservatives was criticized by the party’s left.
Earlier, German vice chancellor Olaf Scholz told Germany’s Tagesspiegel that he had ruled out entering another grand coalition as the country’s Social Democrats seek to regroup after losses during the European parliamentary elections last week.
“I am very sure that it would not be justifiable for us to have a fifth grand coalition,” Scholz told the German paper in an interview published on Sunday before Nahles announced she would resign.
“Three grand coalitions in a row would not do democracy in Germany any good,” he was quoted as saying.
The coalition is due for a midterm review in autumn, which could be an opportunities for the SPD to pull the plug on the ruling alliance.
The SPD is now scrambling to put an end to infighting to stabilize its leadership.
A Forsa poll from Saturday showed that Scholz is more popular than Chancellor Merkel’s heir apparent, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.
Last week German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported that former SPD leader Martin Schulz wants to replace Nahles as head of the parliamentary party.
Former SPD leader Martin Schulz told Germany’s Welt am Sonntag newspaper that he would not stand against Nahles in the leadership vote on Tuesday but declined to answer whether he would seek to be re-elected leader thereafter.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Who were the 12 victims in the shooting in Virginia Beach?
- Trump’s celebration of LGBT rights is met with criticism
- US visa applicants now required to submit social media details
- Quakes in Albania damage 100 homes, four injured
- Indian rescuers to search for eight climbers missing in Himalayas
- Three Syrian soldiers killed by Israeli rockets
- Eleven wounded in Sudan by gunfire near sit-in-opposition committee
- Eighteen hurt as two car blasts target Libya military unit
- Virginia Beach gunman who killed 12 was disgruntled city engineer
- Modi’s problems at home overshadow Trump’s latest trade threat to India
Most Read
- AK Khandaker apologises, breaking years of silence on book controversy
- Bangladesh worry about lack of spin at World Cup
- Hasina seeks OIC support for Rohingya case as repatriation is still uncertain
- UAE-bound passenger detained with 5,000 yaba pills at Chattogram airport
- Salah, Origi goals hand Liverpool Champions League triumph
- AL leader Nasim says militants may strike again
- Brazil star Neymar under investigation for alleged rape in Paris
- A late change, and fatal flaws, in a Boeing jet design
- Hasina performs Umrah in Makkah during Saudi Arabia visit
- South Africa's Amla sits out nets after blow to head