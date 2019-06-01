Home > World

Two people missing after blasts at Russian military plant, 22 injured

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Jun 2019 06:17 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 06:18 PM BdST

At least two people were missing on Saturday after blasts at the explosives plant Kristall in the central Russian town of Dzerzhinsk, Interfax and RIA news agencies reported.

"As we understand, two went missing," deputy governor Dmitry Krasnov was quoted by RIA as saying in a statement broadcast by Russian state TV channel Rossiya 24.

Some 22 people were injured, Interfax news agency reported citing a source. An official at the local health ministry said earlier that most of the injured have fragment wounds.

Dzerzhinsk is close to the city of Nizhny Novgorod, about 400 km east of Moscow. Founded in Soviet times, the Kristall scientific institute is one of the major Russian developers of explosives technology for military and civilian use. The plant is part of Russia's Rostec, a state conglomerate which has been affected by Western sanctions over Russian policy towards Ukraine.

According to TASS news agency, 27 people requested medical help after the blasts, the local health ministry said.

A section of the building where the blasts occurred was partially destroyed and a fire broke out at the facility, where explosives and ammunition, including aerial bombs, were stored, Russian news agencies said.

A neighbouring building also caught fire, RIA reported citing a source.

Rossiya 24 TV showed smoke rising from the plant.

Print Friendly and PDF

NZ bundle Sri Lanka out for 136
West Indies' Russell confident to be fit for Australia match
Sri Lanka skipper backs fresh faces to deliver in World Cup
West Indies' Jason Holder appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed. ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - May 31, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Windies tactic: When in doubt, bounce them out

More stories

Rescue workers unload a stretcher from a helicopter following a shooting incident at the municipal center in this still image from video in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US May 31, 2019. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS

Disgruntled city employee kills 11 in Virginia

US defence chief says China threatens Asia's stability

US actions on Taiwan, South China Sea threaten stability: China

Trump to end Indian trade privileges on Jun 5

OIC condemns any decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital

FILE -- President Donald Trump walks with Kim Yong-chol, left, a top North Korean nuclear arms negotiator, at the White House in Washington, June 1, 2018. A major South Korean daily has reported that Kim Yong-chol was sentenced to forced labor as part of a sweeping purge after the breakdown of his second summit with Trump; another senior envoy was reportedly executed. (Tom Brenner/The New York Times)

N Korea executes envoy to US: Media

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistan general gets life on spying charges

FILE PHOTO: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar signs documents after taking his oath as a cabinet minister during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India May 30, 2019. Reuters

Jaishankar to steer India's foreign policy

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.