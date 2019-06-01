OIC summit condemns any decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2019 09:33 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 09:33 AM BdST
A summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation or OIC condemned any position adopted by an international body that supports prolonging occupation, including a US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, it said on Saturday.
The Mecca summit also refused all illegal Israeli measures aimed at changing facts in occupied Palestinian territories including Jerusalem, and undermining the two-state solution, it said in a statement.
The summit urged member countries to take “appropriate measures” against countries that move their embassies to Jerusalem, it added.
The summit refused any proposal for peaceful settlement that did not accord with Palestinians’ legitimate inalienable rights, the statement said.
