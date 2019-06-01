Disgruntled city employee kills 12 in Virginia; suspect also killed
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2019 08:10 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2019 10:32 AM BdST
A disgruntled public utility employee opened fire on co-workers at city offices in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on Friday afternoon, killing 12 people and wounding at least six others before he was fatally shot by police, authorities said.
Virginia Beach Police Chief James Cervera gave few details of what was known about the mass shooting in the coastal resort city, but said the gunman "immediately and indiscriminately fired upon all the victims" after he entered the municipal building shortly after 4 pm.
"The suspect did shoot a police officer. The officers returned fire. The suspect is deceased," Cervera said. A city spokesman later confirmed to Reuters by email that the gunman was shot by police and later pronounced dead at a hospital.
The officer hit was among six people who survived their injuries, and he was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Cervera said.
The shooting was believed to be the deadliest act of workplace gun violence in the United States since February, when a factory worker shot five colleagues to death in Aurora, Illinois, just after he was let go from his job.
People embrace after being evacuated from a building by police in this still image taken from video following a shooting incident at the municipal centre in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US May 31, 2019. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
The police chief said the suspect was a longtime public utilities employee, and described him as "disgruntled," but declined to say more about what may have precipitated the attack.
"We have more questions than we really have answers," he told reporters about two hours after the shooting.
The bloodshed unfolded, according to Cervera, at Building Two of the municipal centre complex, a facility which houses the city's public works and utilities next door to City Hall.
Police evacuate people from a building as a stretcher stands by in this still image taken from video following a shooting incident at the municipal centre in Virginia Beach, Virginia, US May 31, 2019. WAVY-TV/NBC/via REUTERS
"This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach," Mayor Bobby Dyer said at a news conference with the police chief. "The people involved are our friends, co-workers, neighbours, colleagues."
Arriving in town a short time after the carnage, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said. "This is just a horrific day."
In Washington, a White House spokesman said President Donald Trump had been briefed on the shooting and "continues to monitor the situation."
West Indies' Jason Holder appeals successfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed. ICC Cricket World Cup - West Indies v Pakistan - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - May 31, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
Windies tactic: When in doubt, bounce them out
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump to end trade privileges for India on June 5
- US defence chief says China threatens Asia's stability
- OIC summit condemns any decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital
- Disgruntled city employee kills 12 in Virginia; suspect also killed
- Pakistani army general given life sentence on spying charges
- Israeli forces kill Palestinian trying to cross border: officials
- Kim Jong Un executed and purged top nuclear negotiators: South Korean daily
- Modi picks China expert and former envoy to US to steer India's foreign policy
- Iranians, Iraqis march to back Palestinians, reject Trump Mideast plan
- Assange suffering psychological torture, would face "show trial" in US: UN expert
Most Read
- India wishes to be part of Bangladesh’s golden jubilee celebrations
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Indian beauty pageant draws flak for unfair portrayal of women
- Kim Jong Un executed and purged top nuclear negotiators: South Korean daily
- Philippines' Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage while in Tokyo
- India's new Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah
- Tamim suffers 'apparently not serious' injury again during practice
- Pakistani army general given life sentence on spying charges
- Seven trains start first day of Eid journey behind schedule
- Eid holidaymakers start road trips in comfort