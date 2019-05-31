Home > World

Pompeo warns Germany on consequences of buying Huawei

  >>  Reuters

Published: 31 May 2019 05:48 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 05:48 PM BdST

The United States aims to educate its international partners on the risks posed by next-generation wireless networks manufactured by China’s Huawei, but allies will make their own sovereign buying decisions, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.

Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin on Friday, Pompeo warned that the US might have to withhold data on citizens or on national security if it didn’t have confidence in the networks Germany was using.

“They will take their own sovereign decisions, (but we) will speak to them openly about the risks ... and in the case of Huawei the concern is it is not possible to mitigate those anywhere inside of a 5G network,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

Fiery Windies attack floors Pakistan for 105
Australia sweat on Warner fitness ahead of opener
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
England overwhelm SA in WC opener
Mashrafe faces injury scare ahead of WC

More stories

Merkel rebukes Trump’s worldview in all but name

Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage

Firm Arab stand needed to deter Iran: Saudi Arabia

India PM Modi starts second term without key aide

FILE PHOTO: Ali Wazir (L) and Mohsin Dawar, leaders of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) walk at the venue of a rally against, what they say, are human rights violations by security forces, in Karachi, Pakistan May 13, 2018. Reuters

Pak MP surrenders after protester-military clash

Modi to name BJP head Shah as finance minister: Indian media

Assange too ill to appear via video link in hearing

Blast near Afghan military training centre kills six

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.