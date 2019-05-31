Pompeo warns Germany on consequences of buying Huawei

Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin on Friday, Pompeo warned that the US might have to withhold data on citizens or on national security if it didn’t have confidence in the networks Germany was using.

“They will take their own sovereign decisions, (but we) will speak to them openly about the risks ... and in the case of Huawei the concern is it is not possible to mitigate those anywhere inside of a 5G network,” he said.