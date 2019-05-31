Car bomb targets US convoy in Afghan capital, several casualties
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2019 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2019 04:51 PM BdST
A car bomb attack on a US convoy in the Afghan capital on Friday, wounded four US service members and killed at least four Afghan civilians, officials said, in the second attack in the city in two days.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast, which came a day after the Islamic State militant group claimed a suicide attack outside a military training academy that killed at least six people.
A spokesman for US Forces in Afghanistan confirmed that a car bomb hit a US convoy and four service members had suffered minor injuries in the explosion but gave no other details.
An interior ministry spokesman said four Afghan civilians had been killed.
The blast sent a plume of white smoke into the air and spread debris across the busy Jalalabad road in the city’s east, an area with several large security compounds which has seen repeated attacks over the years.
But other officials said as many as nine people had been killed with varying estimates of the number of wounded.
“I was hit in the head by flying glass and many people have suffered injuries,” said Abdul Qayum, who was wearing a bandage around his head.
The main Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement the attack targeted a convoy of “senior foreign advisers”, killing 10 and destroying two vehicles.
Witnesses said at least three armored Land Cruiser vehicles were in the convoy, one of which was heavily damaged in the explosion and removed from the scene by crane as Afghan and US troops guarded the scene while firefighters cleaned up.
Kabul has been on high alert in recent days, with security checkpoints reinforced, despite increased diplomatic efforts to open a peace process to end 18 years of war in Afghanistan.
Friday’s attack, shortly before next week’s Eid al-Fitr holiday, came as a delegation of Taliban officials met senior Afghan politicians in Moscow this week for discussions which the main Taliban spokesman said had made good progress.
The Taliban have been talking with US diplomats for several months to agree a withdrawal of more than 20,000 US and NATO coalition troops in exchange for guarantees that Afghanistan would not be used as a base for militant attacks.
Following a ceasefire last year over the Eid holiday, there had been hopes that a truce would be agreed for this year’s holiday, which comes at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
England's Jofra Archer celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. ICC Cricket World Cup - England v South Africa - Kia Oval, London, Britain - May 30, 2019. Action Images via Reuters
England overwhelm SA in WC opener
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Philippines' Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage while in Tokyo
- In Harvard speech, Merkel rebukes Trump’s worldview in all but name
- Saudi Arabia says firm Arab stand needed to deter Iran, Iraq demurs
- Pakistani MP surrenders after deadly clash between protesters and military
- Modi to name BJP head Shah as finance minister: Indian media
- WikiLeaks' Assange too ill to appear via video link in US extradition hearing
- WikiLeaks' Assange too ill to appear via video link in US extradition hearing
- Britain says more than 750,000 EU nationals have applied to stay in UK after Brexit
- Blast near Afghan military training centre kills at least six
- Malaysia will use Huawei tech 'as much as possible,' Mahathir says
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s top drug lord Saiful Karim killed in ‘gunfight’ with police
- Nusrat murder suspects ‘threaten to kill’ her brother in court
- Persona, Farzana Shakil’s fined Tk 3.6m for using illegal, counterfeit, expired products
- India's Modi to name ruling party chief Amit Shah as finance minister: Media
- DUCSU honours Hasina with lifetime membership
- Govt shuts BD Budget Beauty’s Bashundhara City outlet for not labelling products
- Death of Amit Muhuri in prison fight or deliberate murder: Investigators look for answers
- Philippines' Duterte kisses 5 Filipino women on stage while in Tokyo
- US suspension of trade programme with India 'a done deal'
- England overwhelm South Africa in World Cup opener