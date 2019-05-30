Mexico crash kills about 20 as bus slams into tractor-trailer

The accident occurred on a principal highway between the cities of Puebla and Orizaba.

The bus was traveling east and carrying members of a Roman Catholic archdiocese in the southern state of Chiapas when its brakes failed and it slammed into a tractor-trailer, flipped over and burst into flames, local news media reported.

Guadalupe Osorno Maldonado, the secretary for Civil Protection in the state of Veracruz, told reporters Wednesday afternoon that it appeared that 21 people were killed in the accident and that dozens had been injured. The Civil Protection office said that the death toll was not yet final.

A message posted on a Facebook page associated with a parish in the archdiocese in Chiapas said the worshippers were returning from a weekend pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico’s most important Catholic shrine.

The accident occurred along a stretch of the highway known for its hairpin curves, fog and occasional crashes.

