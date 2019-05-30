Mexico crash kills about 20 as bus slams into tractor-trailer
>> Kirk Semple and Jacey Fortin, The New York Times
Published: 30 May 2019 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 10:18 AM BdST
About 20 people died Wednesday in a fiery freeway accident involving a bus and a tractor-trailer in the Mexican state of Veracruz, according to the authorities and local news outlets.
The accident occurred on a principal highway between the cities of Puebla and Orizaba.
The bus was traveling east and carrying members of a Roman Catholic archdiocese in the southern state of Chiapas when its brakes failed and it slammed into a tractor-trailer, flipped over and burst into flames, local news media reported.
Guadalupe Osorno Maldonado, the secretary for Civil Protection in the state of Veracruz, told reporters Wednesday afternoon that it appeared that 21 people were killed in the accident and that dozens had been injured. The Civil Protection office said that the death toll was not yet final.
A message posted on a Facebook page associated with a parish in the archdiocese in Chiapas said the worshippers were returning from a weekend pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico’s most important Catholic shrine.
The accident occurred along a stretch of the highway known for its hairpin curves, fog and occasional crashes.
@2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
