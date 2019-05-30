Home > World

Mexico crash kills about 20 as bus slams into tractor-trailer

>> Kirk Semple and Jacey Fortin, The New York Times

Published: 30 May 2019 10:18 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 10:18 AM BdST

About 20 people died Wednesday in a fiery freeway accident involving a bus and a tractor-trailer in the Mexican state of Veracruz, according to the authorities and local news outlets.

The accident occurred on a principal highway between the cities of Puebla and Orizaba.

The bus was traveling east and carrying members of a Roman Catholic archdiocese in the southern state of Chiapas when its brakes failed and it slammed into a tractor-trailer, flipped over and burst into flames, local news media reported.

Guadalupe Osorno Maldonado, the secretary for Civil Protection in the state of Veracruz, told reporters Wednesday afternoon that it appeared that 21 people were killed in the accident and that dozens had been injured. The Civil Protection office said that the death toll was not yet final.

A message posted on a Facebook page associated with a parish in the archdiocese in Chiapas said the worshippers were returning from a weekend pilgrimage to the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City, Mexico’s most important Catholic shrine.

The accident occurred along a stretch of the highway known for its hairpin curves, fog and occasional crashes.

 

@2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Mexico crash kills at least 20

Fox host, Chinese state TV anchor face off over trade war

Suspected Islamic State fighters detained at a courthouse in Qaraqosh, Iraq, June 15, 2017. The New York Times

France hands ISIS suspects to Iraq

Peruvian president threatens to dissolve Congress

A rescue boat is seen on the Danube river after tourist boat capsized in Budapest, Hungary, May 29, 2019. REUTERS

Seven killed in Hungary boat capsize

File Photo: Members of the Pakistan's Pashtun community, chant slogans and take photos of their leader Manzoor Pashteen (unseen) during Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement's (PTM) rally against, what they say, are human rights violations, in Lahore, Pakistan April 22, 2018. Reuters

Pakistan’s army targets ethnic protest movement

File Photo: A man holds the draft list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of his family in Dhubri district, in the northeastern state of Assam, India August 2, 2018. Picture taken August 2, 2018. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India detains ex-soldier as illegal immigrant

'Iranian naval mines likely used in UAE tankers attacks'

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.