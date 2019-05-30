Home > World

Blast near Afghan military training centre kills at least six

Published: 30 May 2019 02:16 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 02:16 PM BdST

An explosion near a military training centre in the Afghan capital on Thursday killed at least six people and wounded six more, two security officials said, without elaborating.

The cause of the blast, near the Marshal Fahim National Defence University, was not immediately clear.

