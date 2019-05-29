Indian finance minister Jaitley asks not to join new Modi government, citing health reasons
>> Reuters
Published: 29 May 2019 04:54 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 05:20 PM BdST
Arun Jaitley, India’s finance minister, has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give him a ministerial position in the new government, citing health issues.
“I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health, and, therefore not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government,” Jaitley said in a letter written to Modi that was issued to media on Wednesday.
Modi won a second term in power with a landslide victory in the recent general election.
