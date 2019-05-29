Pakistan extends airspace closure on Indian border to June 14
>> Reuters
Published: 29 May 2019 04:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 04:44 PM BdST
Pakistani airspace on its eastern border with India will remain closed until June 14, a civil aviation official said on Wednesday, the latest extension months after a standoff between the arch rivals.
Pakistan closed its airspace in February after a suicide attack by a Pakistan-based militant group in Indian-controlled Kashmir led to aerial bombing missions on each other’s soil and a fighter dogfight over Kashmir.
Foreign carriers using Indian airspace have been forced to take costly detours because they cannot fly over Pakistan. The closure mainly affects flights from Europe to Southeast Asia.
“The closure will continue until June 14,” a spokesperson for Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters, without giving further details.
Pakistan lies in the middle of a vital aviation corridor and the airspace restrictions impact hundreds of commercial and cargo flights each day, adding flight time for passengers and fuel costs for airlines.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Islamic State suspects sent by US from Syria to Iraq
- Papua New Guinea PM quits after turmoil, new leader due on Thursday
- India PM Modi to host Chinese president Xi for an informal summit
- European vote buoys liberals as kingmakers
- China ready to hit back at US with rare earths: ruling party newspaper
- EU leaders agree to pick new 'Mr or Ms Europe' next month
- Modi's party consolidates big Indian vote win with opposition defections
- After death on airliner, autopsy’s grim discovery: 246 packs of cocaine
- North Koreans paying bribes to survive: UN report
- Trump expects Japan's military to reinforce United States in Asia and beyond
Most Read
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
- BSTI lifts suspension order on ACI salt, Doodles of New Zealand Dairy
- After death on airliner, autopsy’s grim discovery: 246 packs of cocaine
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- Modi's party consolidates big Indian vote win with opposition defections
- Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- Huawei asks US court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
- BNP serves politicians with Tk 30 Iftar ‘to honour’ jailed chief Khaleda