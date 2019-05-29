Home > World

Iraq hands over 188 Turkish children of suspected IS members

  >>  Reuters

Published: 29 May 2019 04:41 PM BdST Updated: 29 May 2019 04:41 PM BdST

Iraq has handed over 188 Turkish children of suspected Islamic State members to Turkey in the presence of government officials from both countries and UNICEF, a judiciary spokesman said on Wednesday.

The handover took place in Baghdad airport and representatives of the Iraqi judiciary were present until the children got on the aeroplane that would take them home, he said. A legal source told Reuters the transfers took place on Wednesday.

“The central investigations court which is responsible for the terrorism file and foreign suspects has handed the Turkish side 188 children left behind by Daesh terrorists in Iraq,” said Judge Abdul-Sattar al-Birqdar, the spokesman, in a statement.

He added that the figure included a few who had “come of age” and had been convicted of illegally crossing the border and served out their sentences. Children can be held responsible for crimes in Iraq from the age of nine.

An Iraqi foreign ministry official, a representative of the Turkish embassy in Baghdad, and representatives of international organizations including UNICEF were present, Birqdar said.

A Reuters special report revealed in March that about 1,100 children of Islamic State are caught in the Iraqi justice system. The youngest stay with their mothers in prison. At least seven children have died because of poor conditions.

Several hundred older children are being prosecuted for offences ranging from illegally entering Iraq to fighting for Islamic State. Some 185 children aged nine to 18 have already been convicted and received sentences from a few months to up to 15 years in juvenile detention in Baghdad.

Iraqi President Barham Salih returned on Wednesday from a brief visit to Turkey where he met Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

China to hit back at US with rare earths

File Photo: Children look through holes in a tent at al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria Apr 2, 2019. REUTERS

US transferred IS suspects to Iraq

File Photo: Papua New Guinea's then Prime Minister Peter O'Neill makes an address to the Lowy Institute in Sydney, Australia Nov 29, 2012. REUTERS

PNG prime minister quits after turmoil  

FILE PHOTO - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 7, 2017. The 2019 European Parliament elections were a humiliating blow to Macron, whose party finished second to the far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen. However, in the Parliament itself, his party could be the kingmaker because there will be no working majority without it. (Stephen Crowley/The New York Times) 

European vote bouys liberals

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China Apr 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS

Modi to host Xi for an informal summit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel meets with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of a European Union leaders summit after European Parliament elections to discuss who should run the EU executive for the next five years, in Brussels, Belgium May 28, 2019. REUTERS  

Merkel, Macron differ on EU top job

US President Donald Trump, Empress Masako, Japan's Emperor Naruhito and first lady Melania Trump toast during a state banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2019. REUTERS

Japan rolls out red carpet for Trump

FILE PHOTO - Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal and chief of Trinamool Congress (TMC), gestures during a news conference after a meeting of TMC in Kolkata, India September 18, 2012. Reuters

Opposition leaders defect to join BJP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.