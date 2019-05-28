Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with US: foreign ministry
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2019 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 01:50 PM BdST
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday it saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible.
"We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.
Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- UK needs a new Brexit deal and new negotiating team, Jeremy Hunt says
- Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with US: foreign ministry
- Japan rolled out the red carpet, but Trump veered off into personal fixations
- Brexit helps New York take top finance spot from London: Survey
- North Koreans survive by paying bribes: UN report
- ‘Education under fire’ as attacks on Afghan schools jump, UNICEF says
- One schoolgirl killed, 12 injured in stabbing at Japan bus stop
- China dreams on hold: heartland city feels chill of economic slowdown
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes
- Microsoft, Facebook to help tame internet ahead of Canada's election, official says
Most Read
- India snubs Pakistan for Modi's swearing-in ceremony: sources
- Bangladesh president to attend installation ceremony of India’s Modi on May 30
- Malibagh blast was powerful, says DMP chief
- Govt promotes 11 officials to secretaries
- Arrest warrant issued for ex-Sonagazi OC Moazzem in Nusrat video case
- Police to press charges against actress Nawshaba for social media rumours
- Japan was always close to my heart: Hasina
- At least 42 inmates strangled to death in Amazon prison gang clashes
- Plastic waste from Bangladesh found shipped into Malaysia
- UAE launches major campaign to assist Rohingyas