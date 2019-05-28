Home > World

Iran sees no prospect of negotiations with US: foreign ministry

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 May 2019 01:50 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2019 01:50 PM BdST

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman said on Tuesday it saw no prospect of negotiations with the United States, a day after US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran on its nuclear programme was possible.

"We currently see no prospect of negotiations with America," Abbas Mousavi was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news agency.

Trump said on Monday: "I really believe that Iran would like to make a deal, and I think that's very smart of them, and I think that's a possibility to happen."

