Trump hopes to announce more on trade deal with Japan very soon

Published: 27 May 2019 02:56 PM BdST Updated: 27 May 2019 02:56 PM BdST

The United States and Japan hope to have more to announce very soon on a trade deal, President Donald Trump said on Monday after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a state visit.

Trump's goal was to remove trade barriers so as to give US exports a fair footing in Japan, he added. 

