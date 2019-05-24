Trump hails India's Modi for election win
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2019 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 01:00 AM BdST
US President Donald Trump congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a big election victory that put his Hindu nationalist party on course to increase its parliamentary majority.
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory," Trump said on Twitter.
"Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!"
