Home > World

Trump hails India's Modi for election win

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 May 2019 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 01:00 AM BdST

US President Donald Trump congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a big election victory that put his Hindu nationalist party on course to increase its parliamentary majority.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister @narendramodi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory," Trump said on Twitter.

"Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!"

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he is presented with a garland by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after the election results in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. Reuters

Modi wins historic victory, party says

File Photo: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, US, June 26, 2017. Reuters

Trump hails Modi

Modi's win instilled sense of resignation among Muslims

First naval drills in Western Pacific

The US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge sail in the Arabian Sea. REUTERS

US mulls sending more troops to Middle East

EU citizens angry at being denied a vote in UK

Iran will not surrender even if it is bombed

Pakistan willing to open peace talks with India

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.