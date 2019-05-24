N Korea blames US for failed summit, urges 'new calculation'
>> Reuters
Published: 24 May 2019 05:12 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 05:12 PM BdST
North Korea said on Friday an “arbitrary and dishonest” US position had resulted in the failure to reach a deal during a second North Korea-US summit, warning the nuclear issue would never be resolved without a new approach.
A spokesman for North Korea’s foreign ministry accused the United States of trying to shift the blame for the breakdown of the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump in February by raising a “completely irrelevant issue”. He did not elaborate.
“The underlying cause of setback of the DPRK-US summit talks in Hanoi is the arbitrary and dishonest position taken by the United States, insisting on a method which is totally impossible to get through,” the unidentified spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency.
“The United States would not be able to move us even an inch with the device it is now weighing in its mind, and the further its mistrust and hostile acts toward the DPRK grow, the fiercer our reaction will be.”
The official was referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name - the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The statement was the latest criticism of the United States since the failed summit in Vietnam, where Kim had sought sanctions relief in return for the partial dismantling of North Korea’s nuclear program.
Trump called for a full roadmap for denuclearization including the transfer of bombs to the United States.
Tension has again mounted in recent weeks. The North fired short-range missiles early this month and Washington unveiled the seizure of a North Korean ship suspected of illicit coal shipments in breach of sanctions.
Kim has set a year-end deadline for the United States to show more flexibility, but Trump and other US officials have brushed that aside, calling for Kim to take action on a commitment to denuclearize.
Unless the United States offered a new method of calculation, the stalled nuclear talks would never be restarted, the foreign ministry spokesman said.
“And by extension, the prospect for resolving the nuclear issue will be much gloomier,” the official said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- N Korea blames US for failed summit, urges 'new calculation'
- Net immigration to Britain falls to five-year low in 2018
- Thai king opens first parliament since 2014 coup
- Instant View: Reaction to British PM May's resignation
- Oman trying to reduce US-Iran tensions: foreign ministry tweet
- Jaitley unlikely to remain Indian finance minister in Modi's new term
- British PM May resigns, paving way for Brexit confrontation with EU
- Taiwan celebrates Asia's first same-sex marriages as couples tie knot
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win
- US charges WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with espionage
Most Read
- Three restaurants fined for storing stale Iftar in Dhaka’s Dhanmondi
- India's Rahul Gandhi loses parliamentary seat in family bastion
- Let Hindus build their temple at razed mosque site, some Indian Muslims say
- India's Modi stuns opposition with huge election win
- Jubo League leader accused of obstructing government rice procurement
- Bangladesh ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthis firing missiles towards Saudi Arabia
- FACTBOX: Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019
- Modi begins talks for new cabinet after big election win
- Terror-accused Hindu hardliner from Modi's party wins seat in India election
- Experienced Bangladesh out to change perceptions