Home > World

Instant View: Reaction to British PM May's resignation

  >>  Reuters

Published: 24 May 2019 04:36 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2019 04:36 PM BdST

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday she would step down on June 7, succumbing to calls in her governing Conservative Party to make way for a new leader to try to break an impasse over Britain’s departure from the European Union.

BREXIT SUPPORTER AND CONSERVATIVE LAWMAKER THERESA VILLIERS:

“The new Conservative leader needs to bring the party back together and provide real leadership and direction. He or she should immediately seek improved exit terms from the EU. We need to get Brexit done and move on from the divisions it has caused in the party and the country.”

PENSIONS SECRETARY AMBER RUDD:

“As a party we must come together to make a success of the next phase of our party’s great story. Brexit is a process and compromise is needed to pass a Deal that works for everyone.”

SCOTTISH SECRETARY DAVID MUNDELL:

“Yesterday’s elections will surely show that delivering Brexit is now more urgent than ever, and that will fall to a new Prime Minister. It’s time to get on with the process of appointing one.”

LABOUR LAWMAKER JOHN MANN:

“The parliamentary arithmetic will be the same on June 10 as before. No majority for general election. No majority for compromise. No MP majority for leaving the EU, ignoring the reality that yesterday the public voted with their behinds, by sitting on them.”

BRITISH CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE DIRECTOR GENERAL, ADAM MARSHALL

“Businesses must be reassured that a change at the top in Downing Street does not simply usher in a longer period of posturing and gesture politics. Westminster has already squandered far too much time going around in circles on Brexit.

“The UK is already paying the price for a political system at war over Brexit. Our hard-earned reputation as a great place to do business has been tarnished.”

CAROLYN FAIRBAIN, DIRECTOR OF THE CONFEDERATION OF BRITISH INDUSTRY:

“Theresa May could not have worked harder to deliver a Brexit deal that protects the economy. She leaves office with the respect of business. But her resignation must be a catalyst for change. There can be no plan for Britain without a plan for Brexit.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange gestures during a news conference at the Ecuadorian embassy in central London August 18, 2014. REUTERS

US charges Assange with espionage

Gay newlyweds walk on a giant rainbow flag at a pro same-sex marriage party after registering their marriage in Taipei, Taiwan May 24, 2019. REUTERS

Taiwan celebrates Asia's first same-sex marriages

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he is presented with a garland by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders after the election results in New Delhi, India, May 23, 2019. Reuters

Modi wins historic victory, party says

File Photo: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs US President Donald Trump as he departures the White House after a visit, in Washington, US, June 26, 2017. Reuters

Trump hails Modi

File Photo: Pragya Thakur, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the parliamentary election, receives a bouquet from a Muslim man during her election campaign rally in Bhopal, India, April 30, 2019. Reuters

Modi's win instilled sense of resignation among Muslims

First naval drills in Western Pacific

The US Navy amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge sail in the Arabian Sea. REUTERS

US mulls sending more troops to Middle East

EU citizens angry at being denied a vote in UK

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.