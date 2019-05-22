Home > World

Indonesia to limit social media features to prevent hoaxes: minister

Published: 22 May 2019 04:33 PM BdST Updated: 22 May 2019 04:33 PM BdST

Indonesia will partially block social media to prevent the spread of hoaxes after violence in the capital, Jakarta, following the announcement of official election results, the chief security minister said on Wednesday.

“To avoid provocations, the spread of fake news through the community, we will limit access to certain features on social media,” said Wiranto, who uses one name.

Six people were killed in unrest that gripped parts of Jakarta on Tuesday night after the election commission confirmed that President Joko Widodo won last month’s election.

