Man accused of murder in NZ shootings also charged with terrorist act

Published: 21 May 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 11:25 AM BdST

New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were charging the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act.

The charge, which came under the country's terrorism suppression legislation, was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said in a statement.

The man, a suspected white supremacist, faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder. He is next due to appear in court in June.

