Man accused of murder in NZ shootings also charged with terrorist act
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2019 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 11:25 AM BdST
New Zealand police said on Tuesday they were charging the man accused of murder in shootings at two Christchurch mosques in March with engaging in a terrorist act.
The charge, which came under the country's terrorism suppression legislation, was filed against Brenton Tarrant, police said in a statement.
The man, a suspected white supremacist, faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder. He is next due to appear in court in June.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- New York’s top lawyer launches inquiry into reckless taxi loans
- Man accused of murder in NZ shootings also charged with terrorist act
- Nicaraguan government to release 100 political prisoners
- Worries of longer, costlier US-China trade war hit markets
- The choice in India: ‘Our Trump’ or a messier democracy
- Britain tells Iran: Do not provoke the US or Trump will retaliate
- Trump, S Arabia warn Iran against Middle East conflict
- As US-Iran tension simmers, rocket fired near Iraq's US Embassy
- Swedish prosecutor requests Assange's detention over rape allegation
- Trump to open Middle East peace drive with economic conference
Most Read
- BCL expels five members over Dhaka University campus violence
- BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat
- The choice in India: ‘Our Trump’ or a messier democracy
- Bangladesh for all to practise religion without fear: Hasina
- Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
- Cabinet shuffle will speed up work: Quader
- Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
- Mustafa Jabbar stripped of ICT in cabinet shuffle
- SC to clarify its instruction to media: Minister
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on July 4