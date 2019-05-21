In tearful ceremony, Sri Lanka Catholics mark one month since bombings
>> Reuters
Published: 21 May 2019 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 03:31 PM BdST
Weeping Sri Lankan Catholics lit candles and prayed in a memorial service outside a bombed church on Tuesday, one month after Easter bombings by Islamist militants killed more than 250 people.
The April 21 attacks, claimed by militant group Islamic State, targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, shocking the island and shattering a decade of relative peace after the end of a 25-year civil war.
Hundreds of worshippers, including survivors and relatives of the victims, gathered outside St. Anthony's Shrine, a Catholic church in the capital, Colombo, for the ceremony.
"I did not want to come here," said Gloria, one of those attending, as she wiped away tears.
"But we came to remember our daddy who left us," added the 17-year-old, who was accompanied by her mother and 14-year-old sister, Sophia.
Gloria, who declined to give her surname, said she lost consciousness during the attack, and opened her eyes to see her sister crawling towards her and her father bleeding.
The navy is repairing the white-painted church, which is covered in scaffolding, and police with sniffer dogs patrolled the area.
Some Christian schools also re-opened on Tuesday amid tight security. The city's archbishop had complained about insufficient security around churches, and many parents have kept their children at home for fears of renewed attacks.
Authorities say the threat of more Islamist militant attacks has been contained and that security services have dismantled most of the network linked to the Easter Sunday bombings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- In tearful ceremony, Sri Lanka Catholics mark one month since bombings
- Hundreds of foreign companies attend N Korea trade fair despite sanctions
- New York’s top lawyer launches inquiry into reckless taxi loans
- Man accused of murder in NZ shootings also charged with terrorist act
- Nicaraguan government to release 100 political prisoners
- Worries of longer, costlier US-China trade war hit markets
- The choice in India: ‘Our Trump’ or a messier democracy
- Britain tells Iran: Do not provoke the US or Trump will retaliate
- Trump, S Arabia warn Iran against Middle East conflict
- As US-Iran tension simmers, rocket fired near Iraq's US Embassy
Most Read
- BCL expels five members over Dhaka University campus violence
- The choice in India: ‘Our Trump’ or a messier democracy
- Bangladesh didn’t stop visas to Pakistanis: FM
- Sultan Ahmed appointed as RAJUK chairman
- Impose capital punishment for food adulteration: Nasim
- BNP names Barrister Rumeen Farhana for woman’s parliamentary seat
- US eases restrictions on Huawei, founder says US underestimates Chinese firm
- High Court seeks report on alleged irregularities in Rooppur plant housing project
- Bangladesh for all to practise religion without fear: Hasina
- Biman to start hajj flights from Bangladesh on July 4