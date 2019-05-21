Home > World

Britain tells Iran: Do not provoke the US or Trump will retaliate

Published: 21 May 2019 12:20 AM BdST Updated: 21 May 2019 12:20 AM BdST

Britain told Iran on Monday not to underestimate the resolve of the United States, warning that if American interests were attacked then the administration of President Donald Trump would retaliate.

“I would say to the Iranians: Do not underestimate the resolve on the US side,” Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told reporters on the sidelines of the World Health Assembly in Geneva.

“They don’t want a war with Iran. But if American interests are attacked, they will retaliate. And that is something that the Iranians needs to think about very, very carefully.”

