Home > World

US urging talks while 'holding gun' at Iran: Iranian military official

   

Published: 17 May 2019 06:33 PM BdST Updated: 17 May 2019 06:33 PM BdST

A senior Iranian military official has accused US President Donald Trump of dishonesty, saying Washington is calling for talks while “holding a gun” at Tehran, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported on Friday.

Trump has said publicly he wants to pursue a diplomatic route with Iran after withdrawing the United States from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, moving to cut off all Iranian oil exports this month while beefing up the US Navy and Air Force presence in the Gulf.

Iran has dismissed the US military build up as “psychological warfare” designed to intimidate it, and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said this week that Tehran would not negotiate with the United States on another nuclear deal and such talks would be “poison”.

“The actions of American leaders in exerting pressure and launching sanctions ... while speaking of talks, is like holding a gun at someone and asking for friendship and negotiations,” Mehr quoted Rasoul Sanai-Rad, a political deputy of the armed forces command, as saying.

“The behavior of American leaders is a political game which consists of threats and pressure while showing a willingness to negotiate in order to present a peaceful image of themselves and fool public opinion,” Sanai-Rad said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

9 die in Kashmir gun battles

US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on immigration reform in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, US, May 16, 2019. REUTERS

Trump pitches US immigration overhaul

Former US national security adviser Michael Flynn departs after his sentencing was delayed at US District Court in Washington, US, December 18, 2018. RUETERS

Mueller told of efforts to obstruct probe

Taliban walk as they celebrate ceasefire in Ghanikhel district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. REUTERS

Pentagon seeks Taliban talks

Same-sex marriage supporters take part in a rally during parliament discussion on three different draft bills of a same-sex marriage law, outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan May 14, 2019. REUTERS

Taiwan lawmakers discuss landmark LGBT law

Hatice Cengiz, the fiancée of slain Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi, testifies before a subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington May 16, 2019. The New York Times

Khashoggi’s fiancée urges action against Saudi Arabia

US President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Swiss Federal President Ueli Maurer at the White House in Washington, US, May 16, 2019. Reuters

Trump hopes US not going to war with Iran

FILE PHOTO: People hold placards calling for China to release Canadian detainees Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig outside a court hearing for Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou at the B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, March 6, 2019. Reuters

China charges two Canadians with spying

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.