Home > World

China charges two Canadians with spying, deepening a political standoff

>>Chris Buckley and Javier C Hernández, The New York Times

Published: 16 May 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 09:33 PM BdST

Two Canadian men detained in China since December have been formally arrested on espionage charges, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Thursday, in a move likely to ratchet up tensions between China and Canada that broke out with the arrest of a Chinese executive in Vancouver.
Related Stories

Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat who was detained while visiting Beijing, was charged with “gathering state secrets and intelligence for abroad,” while Michael Spavor, a business consultant who was detained in northeast China, was accused of “stealing and providing state secrets for abroad,” Lu Kang, a spokesman for the foreign ministry, said at a regularly scheduled news briefing.

The vague reference to unspecified overseas entities left open the question of whether the men were suspected of working for a government or for some other organisation.

The charges are likely to anger the government of Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who condemned the initial detentions of Kovrig and Spavor as “arbitrary” and politically motivated. Supporters of the two men and foreign legal experts have said that their detentions appeared to be retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, China’s biggest telecommunications company, at the behest of the United States.

The United States has pressured allies not to use Huawei’s technology, arguing that China could use it to spy on other countries. Those efforts intensified Wednesday, when President Donald Trump moved to ban US telecommunications firms from installing foreign-made equipment that could pose risks to national security. The measure seemed aimed at blocking sales by Huawei, though it did not explicitly single out any nation or company.

Kovrig and Spavor were seized by the police in December, days after Meng was arrested while changing planes in Vancouver. The Chinese government was incensed by Meng’s arrest, and the charging of Kovrig and Spavor makes it more likely that they will face trial and conviction, deepening the standoff with Trudeau’s administration.

Lu did not provide further details and said only that the arrests were made recently.

“Everything in China is done in accordance with law,” Lu said. Responding to a reporter’s question about Canadian officials’ criticism of how China handled the cases, he said: “We hope Canada will not interfere with or comment casually on China’s legal system and lawful practices.”

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrives at the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, May 16, 2019. REUTERS

May faces renewed calls to fix Brexit date

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel conduct route march in a street ahead of the seventh and last phase of general election, in Kolkata, India, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

Soldiers patrol Kolkata amid poll violence

Mixed reactions to Saudi ‘green card’

American soldiers in their tent in Ad Duluiyah, Iraq, Dec 22, 2003. Some hear echoes of the American case for war in Iraq in the Trump administration’s recent comments about Iran. The New York Times

Iraq warns militias against provocation

Facebook and Twitter logos are seen on a shop window in Malaga, Spain, Jun 4, 2018. REUTERS

EU clamps down on fake news

5 dead in building collapse in China

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signs into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, after both houses of the legislature passed the bill, in Montgomery, Alabama, US, May 15, 2019. REUTERS

Alabama passes strictest US anti-abortion law

Philippines' President Rodrigo Duterte attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, Nov 15, 2018. REUTERS

Philippines withdraws top diplomats from Canada

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.