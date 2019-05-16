5 dead in building collapse in China's Shanghai
>> Reuters
Published: 16 May 2019 05:35 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2019 05:35 PM BdST
Five people were killed when a building undergoing renovation collapsed in China’s financial hub of Shanghai on Thursday, though 14 people were pulled from the rubble alive by rescuers.
The building in Shanghai’s Changning district collapsed late in the morning, trapping some 20 people inside, the city government said in a statement.
It did not say why the building collapsed
