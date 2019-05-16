Home > World

5 dead in building collapse in China's Shanghai

Five people were killed when a building undergoing renovation collapsed in China’s financial hub of Shanghai on Thursday, though 14 people were pulled from the rubble alive by rescuers.

The building in Shanghai’s Changning district collapsed late in the morning, trapping some 20 people inside, the city government said in a statement.

It did not say why the building collapsed

