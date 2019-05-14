Three confirmed killed in mid-air seaplane crash in southeastern Alaska
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2019 08:51 AM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 08:51 AM BdST
Two seaplanes collided in mid-air on Monday over southeastern Alaska, killing at least three of those aboard, injuring 10 others and leaving three people missing, US Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration officials said.
The two aircraft - one with 11 passengers and crew, the other with five people aboard - went down over water about 25 to 30 miles (40-48 km) northeast of Ketchikan, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios, speaking from Juneau.
The crash site, which the FAA said was at Coon Cove near George Inlet, lies in the vicinity of a popular tourist lodge that runs excursions to the nearby Misty Fjords National Monument, about 300 miles (480 km) south of Juneau, Alaska's capital.
One of the aircraft involved was a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver with five people aboard, and the other was a de Havilland Otter DHC-3 carrying 11 people, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email message, citing information from local authorities.
Rios initially reported 10 people from the two planes were receiving medical care, with six others listed as unaccounted for. He later said three of the missing had been confirmed as dead. The conditions of the six injured victims were not immediately known, he said.
Neither of the single-engine planes was under air traffic control when they collided, and circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, Kenitzer said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Taliban train sights on aid groups, an ominous turn in Afghanistan
- Trump to meet Xi after defiant China slaps US with new tariffs
- China to slap tariffs on US goods despite Trump warning
- Sri Lanka imposes new curfew as mosques attacked
- Pakistan to accept $6 billion bailout from IMF
- EU supports Iran nuclear deal, may talk to US's Pompeo: Mogherini
- Swedish lawyer says Assange wants to help probe, only fears US extradition
- Swedish prosecutor reopens Assange rape investigation, will seek extradition
- Sweden reopens Assange rape investigation, to seek extradition
- Who's with whom: Indian parties seek partners as election nears end
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Woman, son, daughter found dead at home in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Ershad will be ‘stronger dead than alive’, says Jatiya Party leader Ranga
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies