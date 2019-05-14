N Korea says ship seizure by US violates spirit of Trump-Kim summit
>> Reuters
Published: 14 May 2019 04:29 PM BdST Updated: 14 May 2019 04:29 PM BdST
North Korea said on Tuesday the seizure of one of its cargo ships by the United States was an illegal act that violated the spirit of a summit between the two countries' leaders, and demanded the return of the vessel without delay.
The North's foreign ministry said in a statement that it rejected UN Security Council resolutions against it which the United States cited in impounding the vessel, as a violation of its sovereignty.
"The United States committed an unlawful and outrageous act of dispossessing our cargo ship," an unnamed ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.
"The latest US act constitutes an extension of the American method of calculation for bringing the DPRK to its knees by means of 'maximum pressure' and an outright denial of the underlying spirit of the June 12 DPRK-US Joint Statement."
North Korea's formal name is the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).
It would be the "biggest miscalculation" if the United States believed it can control the North with force, the statement said, adding it will keep a sharp eye on future US behaviour.
The US Justice Department last week said a North Korean cargo ship known as the "Wise Honest" was seized and impounded to American Samoa. The vessel was accused of illicit coal shipments in violation of sanctions and first detained by Indonesia in April 2018.
TENSIONS FLARE AGAIN
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump held an unprecedented summit on June 12 last year in Singapore and pledged to establish new relations and a peace regime on the Korean peninsula. They held a second summit in Vietnam in February which collapsed without agreement.
Tensions again have mounted since the failed summit. The US announcement of the ship seizure came hours after the North fired two short-range missiles on Thursday.
The North Korean leader called for "full combat posture" following the US seizure of the North Korean cargo ship.
The test of two short-range missiles on Thursday and the firing of a series of projectiles on Saturday were the first missile launches by the North since it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in November 2017.
A senior North Korean foreign ministry official on Saturday lashed out at last week's statement by the US State Department that Pyongyang's regime subjected its people to "egregious violations" of human rights including 100,000 in political prison camps.
But South Korea's President Moon Jae-in called the recent weapons tests a calibrated protest against Washington in the wake of the summit's breakdown and the North still wants to negotiate.
Adam Mount of the Federation of American Scientists said the North's recent state media reports may signal an escalation of rhetoric, albeit relatively sedate.
"If so, they would become part of an ongoing trend in which the regime sends increasingly alarming signals in an attempt to force a breakthrough in negotiations," Mount said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- WhatsApp urges users to upgrade app after report of spyware attack
- UN investigators urge nations to snap financial ties with Myanmar military
- Blast in Pakistani city Quetta kills four police
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- On visit to New Zealand mosque, UN chief vows to combat growing hate speech
- One officer and three protesters killed, many wounded in Khartoum
- Guatemala court bars ex-dictator's daughter from presidential race
- Three confirmed killed in mid-air seaplane crash in southeastern Alaska
- Taliban train sights on aid groups, an ominous turn in Afghanistan
- Trump to meet Xi after defiant China slaps US with new tariffs
Most Read
- Inside Syria’s secret torture prisons: How Bashar al-Assad crushed dissent
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Government to shift Khaleda trials to central jail in Keraniganj
- Bangladesh man who was caught stealing formula for his baby gets job at superstore
- Bangladesh through to tri-nation series final after 5-wicket win against West Indies
- Sri Lankan software engineer, under Indian surveillance, key in Easter attack
- 27 Bangladeshis among casualties in Mediterranean migrant boat capsize
- ACC sues Khaleda’s former aide Falu, Ekramuzzaman for money laundering
- Food Safety Authority seeks BSTI report before moving against 52 'substandard' products